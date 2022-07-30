Namma Bengaluru Foundation clarifies its stand to govt on SC stay on Akrama Sakrama

20 engineering colleges in Karnataka to be upgraded to global standards

67-year-old Bengaluru woman, who fell critically ill, flown from US to Chennai within 26 hours

Karnataka CET Results 2022 declared: How and where to check

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 30: The Karnataka CET Results 2022 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority on July 30. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and check the results.

The Karnataka CET Answer Key 2022 were made available on June 22. The KCET 2022 took place on June 16 and 17 and the examination was taken by over 2 lakh candidates. The Karnataka CET Results 2022 are available on kea.kar.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka CET Results 2022

Go to kea.kar.nic.in

Open the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View your results

Take a printout

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:31 [IST]