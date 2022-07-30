YouTube
    Karnataka CET Results 2022 declared: How and where to check

    Bengaluru, July 30: The Karnataka CET Results 2022 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results were declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority on July 30. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and check the results.

    The Karnataka CET Answer Key 2022 were made available on June 22. The KCET 2022 took place on June 16 and 17 and the examination was taken by over 2 lakh candidates. The Karnataka CET Results 2022 are available on kea.kar.nic.in.

    How to check Karnataka CET Results 2022

    • Go to kea.kar.nic.in
    • Open the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View your results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:31 [IST]
