YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka CET exam to be conducted on July 7, 8

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 20: The Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses by Karnataka Examination Authority will be conducted on July 7 and 8, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The dates have been finalised considering the schedule of CET conducted by other states, time table of the second year PUC Examinations in Karnataka and the CBSE time table, Narayan,who is also the minister of higher education, was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

    On July 7, the CET will be held for Biology and Mathematics and for Physics and Chemistry, the next day.

    The Kannada language test for Horanadu (other states) and Gadinadu (border regions of the state) Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on July9, Narayana added

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    karnataka

    Story first published: Saturday, February 20, 2021, 18:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X