'Kantara' box office collection: Rishab-starrer crosses $2-million mark in US

Bengaluru, Nov 06: Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara' has become the eighth South Indian movie to cross the $2-million mark in the US, but it is the only flick without an A-list actor to have achieved this feat.

The combined collection of the Kannada and Telugu versions has made crossed $2 million in North America, so far. Till Friday, the Kannada version has raked in $1,122,848 while the Telugu version has made $818,733.

The Telugu version is expected to join the $1-million club soon.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' ($14.5M), Rocking Star Yash's 'KGF 2' ($7.4M), Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' ($6.67M), Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' ($2.86M), Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' ($2.34M), Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' ($2.43M) and 'Radhe Shyam' ($2.06M) are the South Indian movies which have made over $2 million in the US.

Notably, 'Kantara' is the only content-driven movie to achieve this major feat.

'Kantara' at Worldwide Box Office

On the other hand, the worldwide collection of 'Kantara' is over Rs 300 crore.

The Hindi version of the movie is now being predicted to hit Rs 75-crore mark. The collection of the movie has remained stable from the day it released. On Friday, it collected 2.10 crore while raking in Rs 4.15 crore on Saturday.

Till Saturday, the Hindi version of the movie has raked in Rs 57.9 crore at the India box office.

Story first published: Sunday, November 6, 2022, 18:51 [IST]