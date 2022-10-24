YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'Kantara' box office collection: Rishab's flick to join $1-million club in US; check day-wise collection

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 24: Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' has continued to perform well at the US box office. The Kannada flick is set to join elite $1-million club in North America.

    If it touches the milestone, then it will be the second flick to achieve the feat after Rocking Star Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2'.

    Kantara box office collection: Rishabs flick to join $1-million club in US; check day-wise collection

    'Kantara' has already shattered the lifetime collection of 'KGF 1' which had collected $805,637 at the US box office. Till Saturday, the Kannada movie has made a business of $874,827.

    'Kantara' box office collection: Rishab-starrer's magic spell continues in Hindi, Telugu-speaking states too 'Kantara' box office collection: Rishab-starrer's magic spell continues in Hindi, Telugu-speaking states too

    From 57 locations, it raked in $34,084 on Friday and $53,677 from 63 locations. The Sunday report in awaited.

    Check out the day-wise collection of 'Kantara' at the US box office:

    Daily Gross Date Day Gross Locations Polled
    2022-09-29 Thu $0 0
    2022-09-30 Fri $2,147,361 513
    2022-10-01 Sat $1,175,963 508
    2022-10-02 Sun $760,182 499
    2022-10-03 Mon $165,109 453
    2022-10-04 Tue $221,407 454
    2022-10-05 Wed $208,263 437
    2022-10-06 Thu $127,487 384
    2022-10-07 Fri $262,766 416
    2022-10-08 Sat $391,531 428
    2022-10-09 Sun $271,415 408
    2022-10-10 Mon $113,359 348
    2022-10-11 Tue $97,361 380
    2022-10-12 Wed $54,828 336
    2022-10-13 Thu $47,593 274
    2022-10-14 Fri $82,044 210
    2022-10-15 Sat $134,132 214
    2022-10-16 Sun $97,632 212
    2022-10-17 Mon $23,361 166
    2022-10-18 Tue $32,536 189
    2022-10-19 Wed $26,122 180
    2022-10-20 Thu $21,267 114
    2022-10-21 Fri $25,419 43
    2022-10-22 Sat $34,829 44

    'Kantara' Hindi and Telugu Versions Business

    The collection of 'Kantara' remains unstoppable at the Hindi box office. The movie has earned Rs 2.05 crore and Rs 2.55 crore, respectively on Friday and Saturday. The total net collection made by the flick at the Hindi belt is over Rs 21 crore with the gross collection coming closer to Rs 30 crore.

    As far as the Telugu version is concerned, it has retained the momentum despite the new releases like 'Ori Devuda' and 'Ginna'.The film has estimated to have collected around Rs 22 crore from the Andhra and Telangana box office.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    entertainment movies

    Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X