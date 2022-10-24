'Kantara' box office collection: Rishab's flick to join $1-million club in US; check day-wise collection
Bengaluru, Oct 24: Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' has continued to perform well at the US box office. The Kannada flick is set to join elite $1-million club in North America.
If it touches the milestone, then it will be the second flick to achieve the feat after Rocking Star Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2'.
'Kantara' has already shattered the lifetime collection of 'KGF 1' which had collected $805,637 at the US box office. Till Saturday, the Kannada movie has made a business of $874,827.
From 57 locations, it raked in $34,084 on Friday and $53,677 from 63 locations. The Sunday report in awaited.
Check out the day-wise collection of 'Kantara' at the US box office:
|Daily Gross Date
|Day
|Gross
|Locations Polled
|2022-09-29
|Thu
|$0
|0
|2022-09-30
|Fri
|$2,147,361
|513
|2022-10-01
|Sat
|$1,175,963
|508
|2022-10-02
|Sun
|$760,182
|499
|2022-10-03
|Mon
|$165,109
|453
|2022-10-04
|Tue
|$221,407
|454
|2022-10-05
|Wed
|$208,263
|437
|2022-10-06
|Thu
|$127,487
|384
|2022-10-07
|Fri
|$262,766
|416
|2022-10-08
|Sat
|$391,531
|428
|2022-10-09
|Sun
|$271,415
|408
|2022-10-10
|Mon
|$113,359
|348
|2022-10-11
|Tue
|$97,361
|380
|2022-10-12
|Wed
|$54,828
|336
|2022-10-13
|Thu
|$47,593
|274
|2022-10-14
|Fri
|$82,044
|210
|2022-10-15
|Sat
|$134,132
|214
|2022-10-16
|Sun
|$97,632
|212
|2022-10-17
|Mon
|$23,361
|166
|2022-10-18
|Tue
|$32,536
|189
|2022-10-19
|Wed
|$26,122
|180
|2022-10-20
|Thu
|$21,267
|114
|2022-10-21
|Fri
|$25,419
|43
|2022-10-22
|Sat
|$34,829
|44
'Kantara' Hindi and Telugu Versions Business
The collection of 'Kantara' remains unstoppable at the Hindi box office. The movie has earned Rs 2.05 crore and Rs 2.55 crore, respectively on Friday and Saturday. The total net collection made by the flick at the Hindi belt is over Rs 21 crore with the gross collection coming closer to Rs 30 crore.
As far as the Telugu version is concerned, it has retained the momentum despite the new releases like 'Ori Devuda' and 'Ginna'.The film has estimated to have collected around Rs 22 crore from the Andhra and Telangana box office.