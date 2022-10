Kannada Rajyotsava Award 2022: Check winners' list

KCET counselling 2022 final seat allotment result today: How to check

Bengaluru

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Oct 30: The Basvaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government has announced the list of Kannada Rajyotsava Award winners for the year 2022.

Former ISRO Director K Sivan, veteran writer AR Mitra, professor Krishnegowda, differently abled swimmer Raghavendra Anvekar, Soligara Madamma, Saalumarada Ninganna, TV actor Sihi Kahi Chandru, Yakshagana exponents Dr M Prabhakar Joshi and Dattanna among others.

Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 19:29 [IST]