    How and where to check Karnataka PGCET 2020 result

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 07: The Karnataka PGCET 2020 result has been released. The result released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted on October 14. Below we are providing you the steps on how to check and download your results. The results are available on kea.kar.nic.in.

    How to download Karnataka PGCET 2020 result:

    • Go to kea.kar.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, December 7, 2020, 16:18 [IST]
