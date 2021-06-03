YouTube
    Google shows Kannada as 'ugliest language in India', faces netizens wrath

    Bengaluru, June 03: In what can be a huge gaffe from Google, the search engine giant has been showing Kannada as 'ugliest language in India. The issue has now triggered a great Kannada debate in the Twittersphere.

    It was first seen on debtconsolidationsquad.com. If you type "Ugliest language in India" you get a result as "The answer is Kannada, a language spoken by around 40 million people in south India." People from Karnataka and language lovers from across the country took to Twitter to vent their anger and demanded an explanation from the search engine.

    Thincnext, an IT company based in Bangalore, has started a petition on charge.org to remove the search result from Google.

    While people poked fun at Google's gaffe, Google corrected its folly.

    However, this is not the first time that google has faced wrath for wrong or factual errors. In a similar incident, when people noticed Ravi Shastri's age being wrongly projected as 120 years, showing him to be born on May 27, 1900.

    "Kannada language has a history of its own, having come into existence as many as 2,500 years ago! It has been the pride of Kannadigas all through these two-and-a-half millennia," tweeted BJP leader Aravind Limbavali.

    "Home to the great Vijayanagara Empire, #Kannada language has a rich heritage, a glorious legacy and a unique culture. One of the world's oldest languages Kannada had great scholars who wrote epics much before Geoffrey Chaucer was born in the 14th century. Apologise," another BJP leader PC Mohan tweeted.

    Take a look at some of the reactions

    X