Google shows Kannada as 'ugliest language in India', faces netizens wrath

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, June 03: In what can be a huge gaffe from Google, the search engine giant has been showing Kannada as 'ugliest language in India. The issue has now triggered a great Kannada debate in the Twittersphere.

It was first seen on debtconsolidationsquad.com. If you type "Ugliest language in India" you get a result as "The answer is Kannada, a language spoken by around 40 million people in south India." People from Karnataka and language lovers from across the country took to Twitter to vent their anger and demanded an explanation from the search engine.

Thincnext, an IT company based in Bangalore, has started a petition on charge.org to remove the search result from Google.

While people poked fun at Google's gaffe, Google corrected its folly.

However, this is not the first time that google has faced wrath for wrong or factual errors. In a similar incident, when people noticed Ravi Shastri's age being wrongly projected as 120 years, showing him to be born on May 27, 1900.

"Kannada language has a history of its own, having come into existence as many as 2,500 years ago! It has been the pride of Kannadigas all through these two-and-a-half millennia," tweeted BJP leader Aravind Limbavali.

Kannada language has a history of its own, having come into existence as many as 2,500 years ago! It has been the pride of Kannadigas all through these two-and-a-half millennia. 1/2#Kannada — Aravind Limbavali (@ArvindLBJP) June 3, 2021

"Home to the great Vijayanagara Empire, #Kannada language has a rich heritage, a glorious legacy and a unique culture. One of the world's oldest languages Kannada had great scholars who wrote epics much before Geoffrey Chaucer was born in the 14th century. Apologise," another BJP leader PC Mohan tweeted.

Take a look at some of the reactions

Report it with desktop mode .

Respect all languages.

Kannada is one of the oldest and beautiful languages @Google #Kannada pic.twitter.com/mGmUJ3oTEo — Namrata S Bhat❤️ (@Namrata_S_Bhat) June 3, 2021

Show me a beautiful and better language than #Kannada i will wait 😇#KannadaQueenOfAllLanguages pic.twitter.com/muPkrn9Ik2 — Hemanth Shaiva 2.0 (@Hemanth__Shaiva) June 3, 2021

Totally disturbing, the love Kannadigas has towards their land and language it hurts a lot, the whole South Indians should support #Kannada pic.twitter.com/hho9jN98pW — விடை கொடு எங்கள் நாடே கடல் வாசல் தெளிக்கும் வீடே (@SenguntharTamil) June 3, 2021