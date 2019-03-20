  • search
    Fake currency seized in Karnataka based on NIA tip off

    New Delhi, Mar 20: The Tumkur police has seized fake currency to the tune of Rs 1,84,500 at Tumkur district in Karnataka.

    On march 18, the Tumkur police seized fake currency from two persons on the basis of information shared by the NIA, Mumbai branch.

    Acting on the tip-off, local police apprehended three persons- Tammayya Honnappa, Afroze and Maruthi.

    They were found in possession of 52 fake Indian currency notes all in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and 1 FICN in the denomination of Rs 500, collectively having face value of Rs. 1,04,500/-.

    During further follow-up searches and raids, local police seized FICN of the face value of Rs.80,000/- from the possession of one Jayamma.

    Read more about:

    fake currency karnataka seized nia

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 7:03 [IST]
