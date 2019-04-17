Dry days in Bengaluru: When will liquor shops open?

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 17: In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Bengaluru on April 18, the Excise Department has ordered the closure of all wholesale and retail liquor shops, bars attached to restaurants and arrack in the city from April 16 to 18.

The election commission had declared that no alcohol shall be served/sold in and around Bangalore, in the light of Lok Sabha elections happening tomorrow.

On April 18, Bengaluru will go to polls in three constituencies namely Bangalore North, Bangalore South, Bangalore Central and Bangalore Rural. The liquor sale has been suspended for two days. The vote counting day on May 23 will also be a dry day.

Election campaigning from political parties ended in the city with a peaceful note and the Election Commission is preparing for the poll on April 18 in 477 booths, 242 in Bangalore North, 113 in Bangalore Central and 122 in Bangalore South.

As many as 90,997 police personnel will be deployed across the state at all polling booths. The police department has identified 11,992 booths as critical in the state and has deployed extra security forces for these booths.

If your travelling, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru will not serve alcohol from 6 pm today (April 16) to 11.59 pm on April 18 on account of the general elections.