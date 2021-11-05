Gone too soon: From Puneeth Rajkumar to Sidharth Shukla, untimely deaths leave family and fans stunned

Download Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket from this direct link

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Nov 05: The Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Karnataka Post Graduate Entrance Test (PGCET) is conducted for admission for part time and full time MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses in affiliated institutes. The entrance exam will be held on November 11 and November 14.

According to the official information bulletin of the Karnataka PGCET, "based on the performance of the candidates in the PGCET 2021, the merit or rank list will be prepared and released on the official site.

"All the eligible candidates who have got the requisite percentage of marks as the case may be will be allowed to participate for document verification process and later online seat allotment process in the order of their merit/rank, as per the time schedule which will be notified later."

On November 11, PGCET 2021 for ME/ MTech / MArch programmes for Type A and Type B exams will be conducted. The Type A exam will be held from 10.30 am. To 12.30 pm, while the Type B exam will be conducted between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm.

The PGCET for MBA/MCA will be conducted on November 14. The MCA exam will be held between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm while the MBA exam will be conducted between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm. The direct link to download the Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket is http://164.100.133.71/pgcetadmnpd2021/(S(c4kzzbj005vmmdxuw0013ls1))/frmat.aspx.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 13:25 [IST]