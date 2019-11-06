Direct link to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2020

Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 06: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exams would commence on March 4, 2020, and go on until March 23, 2020. Earlier a provisional time table had been released in which the exams were to be held between March 4, 2020, to March 19, 2020. Further the Department of pre university education has also released the fee payment due date for the repeater candidates. The time table can be downloaded on pue.kar.nic.in.

Direct link to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2020: http://pue.kar.nic.in/PUE/PDF_files/exam/2019/2nd_exam_tt_041119.pdf

Date Examination March 4, 2020 History Physics Basic Maths March 5, 2020 Tamil Telugu Malayalam Marathi Arabic French March 6, 2020 Katnatic Music Hindustani Music March 7, 2020 Business Studies Sociology Chemistry March 9, 2020 Information Technology Automobile Retail Health Care Beauty and Wellness March 10, 2020 Urdu March 11, 2020 Optional Kannada Accountancy Mathematics March 12, 2020 Geography March 13, 2020 Education March 14, 2020 Psychology Electronics Computer Science March 16, 2020 Logic Geology Home Science March 17, 2020 Economics Biology March 18, 2020 Hindi March 19, 2020 Kannada March 20, 2020 Sanskrit March 21, 2020 Political Science Statistics March 23, 2020 English