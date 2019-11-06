  • search
    Direct link to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2020

    Bengaluru, Nov 06: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams would commence on March 4, 2020, and go on until March 23, 2020. Earlier a provisional time table had been released in which the exams were to be held between March 4, 2020, to March 19, 2020. Further the Department of pre university education has also released the fee payment due date for the repeater candidates. The time table can be downloaded on pue.kar.nic.in.

    Direct link to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2020: http://pue.kar.nic.in/PUE/PDF_files/exam/2019/2nd_exam_tt_041119.pdf

    Date Examination
    March 4, 2020 History Physics Basic Maths
    March 5, 2020 Tamil Telugu Malayalam Marathi Arabic French
    March 6, 2020 Katnatic Music Hindustani Music
    March 7, 2020 Business Studies Sociology Chemistry
    March 9, 2020 Information Technology Automobile Retail Health Care Beauty and Wellness
    March 10, 2020 Urdu
    March 11, 2020 Optional Kannada Accountancy Mathematics
    March 12, 2020 Geography
    March 13, 2020 Education
    March 14, 2020 Psychology Electronics Computer Science
    March 16, 2020 Logic Geology Home Science
    March 17, 2020 Economics Biology
    March 18, 2020 Hindi
    March 19, 2020 Kannada
    March 20, 2020 Sanskrit
    March 21, 2020 Political Science Statistics
    March 23, 2020 English

