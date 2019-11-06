Keep youself updated with latestBengaluru News
Direct link to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2020
Bengaluru
Bengaluru, Nov 06: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The exams would commence on March 4, 2020, and go on until March 23, 2020. Earlier a provisional time table had been released in which the exams were to be held between March 4, 2020, to March 19, 2020. Further the Department of pre university education has also released the fee payment due date for the repeater candidates. The time table can be downloaded on pue.kar.nic.in.
Direct link to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2020: http://pue.kar.nic.in/PUE/PDF_files/exam/2019/2nd_exam_tt_041119.pdf
|Date
|Examination
|March 4, 2020
|History Physics Basic Maths
|March 5, 2020
|Tamil Telugu Malayalam Marathi Arabic French
|March 6, 2020
|Katnatic Music Hindustani Music
|March 7, 2020
|Business Studies Sociology Chemistry
|March 9, 2020
|Information Technology Automobile Retail Health Care Beauty and Wellness
|March 10, 2020
|Urdu
|March 11, 2020
|Optional Kannada Accountancy Mathematics
|March 12, 2020
|Geography
|March 13, 2020
|Education
|March 14, 2020
|Psychology Electronics Computer Science
|March 16, 2020
|Logic Geology Home Science
|March 17, 2020
|Economics Biology
|March 18, 2020
|Hindi
|March 19, 2020
|Kannada
|March 20, 2020
|Sanskrit
|March 21, 2020
|Political Science Statistics
|March 23, 2020
|English