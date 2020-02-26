  • search
Trending Balakot Delhi Riots
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi violence a pre-mediated one, needs tough response: BJP MP

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 26: BJP MP, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that the Delhi violence is a pre-meditated one. It needs a tough response, he also said.

    It is exactly what happened in Mangaluru on December 19 2020. The police responded strongly, but in Delhi the cops are being hounded by PILs in courts. That may explain why the Delhi Police is being tentative, he also added.

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    It may be recalled that Chandrasekhar had said on the Mangaluru violence that it was a well organised criminal conspiracy of violence. Stones and weapons were stored in temps, cameras were deactivated and there was a plan to break into a gun store and get weapons and ammunition in a bid to create terror, he had also said. He also added that had it not been for the police, Mangaluru would have been awash with blood of innocents.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    rajeev chandrasekhar delhi police death violence

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X