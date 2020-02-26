Delhi violence a pre-mediated one, needs tough response: BJP MP

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Feb 26: BJP MP, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that the Delhi violence is a pre-meditated one. It needs a tough response, he also said.

It is exactly what happened in Mangaluru on December 19 2020. The police responded strongly, but in Delhi the cops are being hounded by PILs in courts. That may explain why the Delhi Police is being tentative, he also added.

#Delhi violence is pre-medidated n needs a tough response.



It is exactly what #Mangaluru experienced on Dec19 2019.



Police there responded firmly but now being hounded by PILs n courts.That may explain why @DelhiPolice is being tentative. 😅@HMOIndia @PMOIndia @BSYBJP https://t.co/S1MZrVgHfi — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) February 26, 2020

It may be recalled that Chandrasekhar had said on the Mangaluru violence that it was a well organised criminal conspiracy of violence. Stones and weapons were stored in temps, cameras were deactivated and there was a plan to break into a gun store and get weapons and ammunition in a bid to create terror, he had also said. He also added that had it not been for the police, Mangaluru would have been awash with blood of innocents.