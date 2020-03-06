  • search
    Decision on electric buses welcome says Namma Bengaluru Foundation

    Bengaluru, Mar 06: "The decision to bring electric buses on to Bengaluru roads is a welcome move. Though the budget of Rs.100 is small, it is a good beginning said Harish Kumar, Genera Manager, Namma Bengaluru Foundation.

    We should be progressively moving towards non-polluting modes of transport, replacing diesel guzzling BMTC buses to which Rs 600 crores is allotted now. Rs 8,772 crores for Bengaluru's development, Rs 100 crores for lake development, Rs 999 crores for waste management which will be routed through BBMP should be monitored closely.

    Decision on electric buses welcome says Namma Bengaluru Foundation
    File Photo

    How this public money gets expended should be explained in public domain. Once this basic norm is adopted, most of Bengaluru's woes will be taken care of. Chunks of Bengaluru's budget is spent by different civic agencies.

      Therefore it is critical that the Metropolitan Planning Committee, the overarching body that integrates this intersectoral spending should be strengthened immediately.

      Otherwise, it continues to be the same story - today BBMP lays a new road, tomorrow BWSSB will arrive to dig it up," Kumar also said.

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
