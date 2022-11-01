Caught on cam: Karnataka cop slaps a victim of PSI recruitment scam

Bengaluru, Nov 01: A video has surfaced which shows a Karnataka police officer slapping a man who ironically was the victim of the Police recruitment scam. The man had come to meet the State Home Minister to speak about the challenges the victims were facing due to the scam.

On Tuesday, Tumakuru Dy SP P Srinivas can be seen slapping a man in the viral video while sending the victims of the PSI scam away. The victims had come to speak with the State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra about the difficulties they faced due to the scam, according to news agency ANI.

The PSI recruitment scam pertains to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of sub-inspectors. The CID has arrested over 100 in connection with the case.

Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah slammed the government and said, "This is an inhuman government. They always do this. A week ago, V Somanna, being a responsible minister, slapped a woman."

Karnataka | This is an inhuman govt. They always do this. A week ago, V Somanna, being a responsible minister, slapped a woman. She fell down. These are the type of ministers in Karnataka, says former CM & LoP Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/Z30zeMNy3k — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Earlier, Housing and Infrastructure Minister V Somanna was caught slapping a woman.

The incident, the video of which went viral on social media, took place when the Housing and Infrastructure Minister was participating in a property document distribution ceremony at Hangla village in Chamrajanagar district.

During an event, the woman, later identified as Kempamma, approached the Chamarajnagar district in-charge Minister reportedly pleading with him to allot a plot. The minister turned angry after he was shoved due to the unruly crowd and allegedly slapped her. "This incident is not an incident at all. I have been in politics for the past 40 years. This was a programme organised for the downtrodden and economically weaker section of the society. Though I did not misbehave at all but if anyone felt hurt then I apologise and express my regret," PTI quoted him as saying.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 16:33 [IST]