  • search

BWSSB promises clean lakes to Bengaluru by Sep 2021

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Nov 2: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB)  engineers in a report submitted to Lokayukta stated that all the lakes in Bengaluru (especially those that are within the 110 villages) will be pollution free only by Sep 2021 subject to UGD (Underground Drainage) work project completed by the given deadline.

    Frothing Bellandur lake in Bengaluru.
    Frothing Bellandur lake in Bengaluru.

    BWSSB has submitted to Lokayukta that they have taken up the UGD (Underground Drainage) work covering 110 villages since March 2018 at a cost of 1500 crore and that they will be able to complete the project by Sep 2021.

    Following the complaint filed by United Bengaluru in a bid to 'Reclaim and Protect lakes', Hon'ble Lokayukta of Karnataka on Sep 12, 2018 had formed a Joint Committee working towards rejuvenating all the lakes in Bengaluru.

    The committee comprises of officials from BBMP, BDA, KSPCB, Minor Irrigation Department and BWSSB.

    Suresh NR, Convener, United Bengaluru said, "BWSSB must complete the work in a phased manner and the Revenue Department should identify all encroachment around the lakes."

    Read more about:

    bangalore namma bengaluru bwssb karnataka

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 19:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue