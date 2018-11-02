BWSSB promises clean lakes to Bengaluru by Sep 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 2: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) engineers in a report submitted to Lokayukta stated that all the lakes in Bengaluru (especially those that are within the 110 villages) will be pollution free only by Sep 2021 subject to UGD (Underground Drainage) work project completed by the given deadline.

BWSSB has submitted to Lokayukta that they have taken up the UGD (Underground Drainage) work covering 110 villages since March 2018 at a cost of 1500 crore and that they will be able to complete the project by Sep 2021.

Following the complaint filed by United Bengaluru in a bid to 'Reclaim and Protect lakes', Hon'ble Lokayukta of Karnataka on Sep 12, 2018 had formed a Joint Committee working towards rejuvenating all the lakes in Bengaluru.

The committee comprises of officials from BBMP, BDA, KSPCB, Minor Irrigation Department and BWSSB.

Suresh NR, Convener, United Bengaluru said, "BWSSB must complete the work in a phased manner and the Revenue Department should identify all encroachment around the lakes."