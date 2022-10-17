BESCOM Recruitment 2022: Apply for 400 Apprentice posts; Check eligibility and more
Bengaluru, Oct 17: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has invited online application for 400 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts. Out of total 400 vacancies announced by BESCOM, 325 vacancies are for the Graduate Apprentices and 75 for Technical (Diploma) Apprentices.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website mhrdnats.gov.in till November 7, 2022.
Important Date BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
- Last Date for Submission of Application:31 October 2022
- Last Date to Apply Through Official Website- 07 November 2022
BESCOM
Recruitment
2022
Vacancy
Details:
There are 400 Vacancies available for the Apprentice Trainee (Graduate / Diploma).
The Vacancy Details are:
- Graduate Apprentice - Total 325 Vacancies
- Electrical & Electronics Engineering - 143 Vacancies
- Electronics & Communication Engineering - 116 Vacancies
- Computer Science and Engineering - 36 Vacancies
- Information Science and Engineering- 20 Vacancies
- Civil Engineering - 05 Vacancies
- Instrumentation Technology Engineering - 05 Vacancies
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentices - Total 75 Vacancies:
- Electrical & Electronics Engineering - 55 Vacancies
- Electronics & Communication Engineering - 10 Vacancies
- Computer Science and Engineering - 10 Vacancies
BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Qualification
- The Candidates with the B.E / B. Tech Degree/ Diploma can Register for the Job.
- Need to possess / acquire 3 year Diploma from a Polytechnic College / Institution recognized by the State Govt./ Central Govt. to Apply for the Job
- Candidates passed a Degree/Diploma Engineering in the year 2019 (October onwards), 2020, 2021 & 2022 can Apply.
BESCOM
Recruitment
2022
Age
Limit
The Age Limit to Apply for the Job is Not Less than 18 Years of Age.
BESCOM
Recruitment
2022:
Selection
Process
The Candidates will be Appointed by the Board of Apprenticeship Training based on the Mark Scored by Them.
BESCOM
Job
Salary:
The Appointed Apprentice will be Provided with the Stipend of Rs. 8000 (For Diploma Apprentice) to Rs. 9008 (For Graduate Apprentice) Per Month
How to Apply for the BESCOM Recruitment 2022:
- Check the Official Page: http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/
- Search for the Notification in the "Announcement" Column
- Read the Official Notification and Register for the Job
- Candidates have to Register/ Enroll in the NATS Portal and Apply for the Job.
- Candidates have to Click on the "Login" Option to Apply Online for the Job.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.