BESCOM Recruitment 2022: Apply for 400 Apprentice posts; Check eligibility and more

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Oct 17: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has invited online application for 400 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts. Out of total 400 vacancies announced by BESCOM, 325 vacancies are for the Graduate Apprentices and 75 for Technical (Diploma) Apprentices.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website mhrdnats.gov.in till November 7, 2022.

Important Date BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:31 October 2022

Last Date to Apply Through Official Website- 07 November 2022

BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details:

There are 400 Vacancies available for the Apprentice Trainee (Graduate / Diploma).

The Vacancy Details are:

Graduate Apprentice - Total 325 Vacancies

Electrical & Electronics Engineering - 143 Vacancies

Electronics & Communication Engineering - 116 Vacancies

Computer Science and Engineering - 36 Vacancies

Information Science and Engineering- 20 Vacancies

Civil Engineering - 05 Vacancies

Instrumentation Technology Engineering - 05 Vacancies

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices - Total 75 Vacancies:

Electrical & Electronics Engineering - 55 Vacancies

Electronics & Communication Engineering - 10 Vacancies

Computer Science and Engineering - 10 Vacancies

BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Qualification

The Candidates with the B.E / B. Tech Degree/ Diploma can Register for the Job.

Need to possess / acquire 3 year Diploma from a Polytechnic College / Institution recognized by the State Govt./ Central Govt. to Apply for the Job

Candidates passed a Degree/Diploma Engineering in the year 2019 (October onwards), 2020, 2021 & 2022 can Apply.

BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The Age Limit to Apply for the Job is Not Less than 18 Years of Age.

BESCOM Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The Candidates will be Appointed by the Board of Apprenticeship Training based on the Mark Scored by Them.

BESCOM Job Salary:

The Appointed Apprentice will be Provided with the Stipend of Rs. 8000 (For Diploma Apprentice) to Rs. 9008 (For Graduate Apprentice) Per Month

How to Apply for the BESCOM Recruitment 2022:

Check the Official Page: http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/

Search for the Notification in the "Announcement" Column

Read the Official Notification and Register for the Job

Candidates have to Register/ Enroll in the NATS Portal and Apply for the Job.

Candidates have to Click on the "Login" Option to Apply Online for the Job.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.