Bengaluru rains: Schools to shift to online mode

Bengaluru, Sep 06: Schools in Bengaluru are back to online mode as the city witnessed a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall.

Some schools in Bengaluru sent circulars on Monday morning asking parents not to send kids to school and instead switch to online mode for classes.

Reportedly, Azim Premiji University has cancelled classes owing to the flooding in the hostel building and the path to the head office of the varsity.

Torrential overnight rains left India's IT capital struggling on Monday as inundation and waterlogging threw life out of gear, leading to a public outpour of anger against alleged misgovernance and the powers that be.

Boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts and a forecast of more rains has caused worry among the people residing in the vulnerable areas, even as many have started moving to safer zones, taking with them only necessary belongings.

The rains severely impacted Bengaluru, capital city of the poll-bound Karnataka, leaving overflowing lakes and stormwater drains that inundated low-lying areas.

Cars and two wheelers parked either in the basements or in front of the houses were submerged in parts of the city.

Water-logging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, some areas on Sarjapur Road were to such an extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning.

Rains have battered many parts of the city like Whitefield, Indiranagar, Kengeri, RR Nagar, Bommanahalli, Marathalli, and Mahadevapura.

Meanwhile, according to the Weather office forecast for the next 48 hours, a few spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers, heavy at times are very likely in the city.

A yellow alert has been issued to Bangalore and other districts such as Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chikmagalur.

As per the weather department, the heavy rains will continue till September 9, 2022.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 9:15 [IST]