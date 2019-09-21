Bengaluru: Quintals of dead fish found floating in Whitefield Sheelavantanakere lake

Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 21: A large number of dead seen floating in the Sheelavantanakere lake at Nallurahalli, Whitefield in Bengaluru. The number is increasing by the day, according to local residents.

Residents and frequent walkers across the lake say they have been witnessing this phenomenon for the last four days. Reportedly, the fishermen have cleared several quintals of dead fish in three days.

A resident said, "The unbearable stench from the lake is a deterrent to walkers. The plastic and muck floating all over make it a repulsive sight."

The lake is developed and maintained by a private company and a non-governmental organization. The water body has so far been a paradise for morning/evening walkers as well as children, as there is a play area there.

The residents said fishing activity has been going on in the lake for some years now and that the incident is a first.

Bengaluru: Dead fish seen floating in the Sheelavantanakere lake at Nallurahalli, Whitefield.

The lake has been witnessing waste and sewage inflows from three main gutters, especially from Nallurahalli side as one of the sewage pipelines has been blocked, pushing polluted water into the lake.

Jagannath Rao T, Divisional Forest Officer, claimed that only a few fish have died. "This may have been caused by the sewage inflow into the lake. We have cleared the floating fish. This is happening for the first time and we will find out the exact reason," he said.