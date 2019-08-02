Bengaluru purple line metro from Byappanahalli will remain shut this weekend

  • search
    Bengaluru, Aug 02: Due to regular maintenance work the Bengaluru's Namma Metro train services between Byappanahalli and MG Road metro stations on Purple Line will not be available from 9.30pm on Saturday (August 3) till 11am on Sunday (August 4).

    Trains won't run on this portion of the Purple Line, which covers Baiyappanahalli, Indiranagar, Swami Vivekananda Road, Halasuru, Trinity and MG Road stations. Depending on the work being carried out on Saturday, the last through train from Byappanahalli to Mysuru Road will leave Byappanahalli station at 9.30pm and the last through train from Mysuru Road to Byappanahalli will leave Mysuru Road at 9pm.

    However, operations between MG Road and Mysuru Road will continue to be available till the end of the closing hours on Saturday and 7am to 11am on the following day on Sunday. Normal services between Byappanahalli and MG Road stations will be available from 11am on Sunday.

    Whereas, on Green Line the train services will run as per schedule between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli stations.

