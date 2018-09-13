  • search

Bengaluru Plog Run: An initiative to curb plastic pollution

By
    Bengaluru, Sep 12: In a bid to clean the plastic waste in the city, a plog run event will be organised in Bengaluru on October 2. The event is aimed at making city plastic free by jogging and picking up dry plastic litter.

    Bengaluru Plog Run: An initiative to curb plastic pollution
    Bengaluru Plog Run: An initiative to curb plastic pollution

    Plogging involves running with a bag and picking up dry plastic waste strewn on streets. The runners would put the collected plastic waste in the bag, and finally dispose it off at a designated spot.

    Plogging is a fad that is sweeping the world and that which originated in Sweden.

    Experts say the benefits of plogging are similar to jogging, burning almost the same amount of calories with the added benefit of doing your bit to making the environment a little bit greener and a whole lot cleaner.

    Cleaning plastic waste is of utmost importance as it takes hundreds of years for plastic to decompose. To the keep the environment clean, the only way is to recycle plastic waste.

    Bengaluru Plog Run is an initiative by Go Native that aims at bringing about a change in lifestyles from within the community, in the city of Bengaluru. Hosted on the 2nd of October 2018, BPR encourages everyone to step out of their homes and indulge in the simple task of picking up dry plastic waste. 

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 0:58 [IST]
