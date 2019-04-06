  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengaluru, Now Rapido bike-taxis faces crackdown for running service illegally

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 06: The Bengaluru city cyber crime police took up an investigation against the app-based bike-taxi service Rapido for running an illegal service in the city. A preliminary inquiry has been taken up by the city police.

    According to reports, police are yet to file an FIR, however, the Deputy transport commissioner from Bangalore Central Regional Transport Office (RTO) has filed a complaint stating that Rapido is running the bike taxi service illegally.

    Bengaluru, Now Rapido bike-taxis faces crackdown for running service illegally
    Image Courtesy: @rapidobikeapp

    The department has seized 170 Rapido bike taxis, according to the Joint Commissioner (Enforcement) Gnanendra Kumar. A total of 24 bikes were taken on Wednesday and another 18 on Thursday. The commissioner added that a charge sheet would be filed and the bikes' registrations will be cancelled.

    Bengaluru: Drunk men try to enter women's PG, attacks owner and brother

    Rapido has not come up with any response to the department's action so far.

    Earlier, officials had cracked down on illegally-run bike taxis operated by Ola. It is expected that a fine will be charged against Rapido as was done with Ola. The department had taken 250 vehicles which belonged to Ola and fined Rs 6,000 per vehicle amounting to Rs 15 lakh in total.

    Ola was initially banned for six months following the confirmation of the illegally operated bike taxis. An order issued on March 18 by officials revoked the licence which had been issued to Ani Technologies Private Limited, Ola Cabs. Officials later revoked the ban and retained the fine on the company.

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More BENGALURU News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    bengaluru cyber crime

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue