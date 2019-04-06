Bengaluru, Now Rapido bike-taxis faces crackdown for running service illegally

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 06: The Bengaluru city cyber crime police took up an investigation against the app-based bike-taxi service Rapido for running an illegal service in the city. A preliminary inquiry has been taken up by the city police.

According to reports, police are yet to file an FIR, however, the Deputy transport commissioner from Bangalore Central Regional Transport Office (RTO) has filed a complaint stating that Rapido is running the bike taxi service illegally.

The department has seized 170 Rapido bike taxis, according to the Joint Commissioner (Enforcement) Gnanendra Kumar. A total of 24 bikes were taken on Wednesday and another 18 on Thursday. The commissioner added that a charge sheet would be filed and the bikes' registrations will be cancelled.

Rapido has not come up with any response to the department's action so far.

Earlier, officials had cracked down on illegally-run bike taxis operated by Ola. It is expected that a fine will be charged against Rapido as was done with Ola. The department had taken 250 vehicles which belonged to Ola and fined Rs 6,000 per vehicle amounting to Rs 15 lakh in total.

Ola was initially banned for six months following the confirmation of the illegally operated bike taxis. An order issued on March 18 by officials revoked the licence which had been issued to Ani Technologies Private Limited, Ola Cabs. Officials later revoked the ban and retained the fine on the company.