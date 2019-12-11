  • search
    Bengaluru metro to extend train services till midnight from Jan 1, 2020

    By PTI
    Bengaluru, Dec 11: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to extend to midnight the timings of the last trains from January 1, following public demand.

    The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station at Majestic Interchange would leave at midnight in all the fourdirections, BMRCL said in a statement.

    Similarly, the last trains from Mysore Road station, Baiyappanahalli station, Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli stations would leave at 11.40 pm, 11.35 pm, 11.25 pm and 11.35 pm respectively and reach the Interchange at midnight, the release said.

    There was growing demand for running the trains till midnight for the convenience of passengers working in late shifts, it said.

    It is the fourth longest operational metro network in India after the Delhi Metro, Hyderabad Metro and Chennai Metro.

      Earlier, the services were operated daily between 5am and 11pm running with a headway varying between 4-20 minutes.Which will be extended to 11:40pm from January 1, 2020.

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 16:03 [IST]
