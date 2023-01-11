YouTube
  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2023 Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bengaluru Metro structure collapse: Case against construction firm, 7 officials

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Tejaswini (30) and Vihan died after a structure at 'Namma Metro' construction site fell on them at Nagawara on the ring road here on Tuesday morning.

    Bengaluru, Jan 11: A case has been registered against Nagarjuna Construction company (NCC), five of its officials and two of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar here, which left a woman and her toddler son dead on Tuesday.

    Representational Image

    NCC is named first accused (A1), followed by its officials. A BMRCL deputy chief engineer and executive engineer are A7 and A8 respectively, police sources said. The company was the contractor that was carrying out the work.

    Tejaswini (30) and Vihan died after a structure at 'Namma Metro' construction site fell on them at Nagawara on the ring road here on Tuesday morning.

    The mishap occurred around 11 am on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in the city after the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter. As per the reports, the height of the pillar is said to be over 40 feet and weighing several tonnes.

    The duo was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the bystanders, but the woman and her two and a half year-old son succumbed to their injuries.

    Responding to the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that an inquiry will be conducted into the incident and compensation will be given to the bereaved. "I just got to know about it, we will get it investigated.. we will ascertain the reason for the collapse of the pillar and provide compensation," he said.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    bengaluru

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X