Bengaluru Metro structure collapse: Case against construction firm, 7 officials

Bengaluru

pti-PTI

Bengaluru, Jan 11: A case has been registered against Nagarjuna Construction company (NCC), five of its officials and two of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar here, which left a woman and her toddler son dead on Tuesday.

NCC is named first accused (A1), followed by its officials. A BMRCL deputy chief engineer and executive engineer are A7 and A8 respectively, police sources said. The company was the contractor that was carrying out the work.

Tejaswini (30) and Vihan died after a structure at 'Namma Metro' construction site fell on them at Nagawara on the ring road here on Tuesday morning.

The mishap occurred around 11 am on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in the city after the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter. As per the reports, the height of the pillar is said to be over 40 feet and weighing several tonnes.

The duo was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the bystanders, but the woman and her two and a half year-old son succumbed to their injuries.

Responding to the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that an inquiry will be conducted into the incident and compensation will be given to the bereaved. "I just got to know about it, we will get it investigated.. we will ascertain the reason for the collapse of the pillar and provide compensation," he said.