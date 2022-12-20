Battle for Karnataka: Will DK Shivakumar end up like Sachin Pilot?

It’s no longer about choice as Karnataka set to introduce bill seeking ban on Halal certification

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Dec 20: The Assembly elections in Karnataka are months away, but clamour is growing inside the opposition Congress over the chief ministerial face.

The Congress is on the verge of an implosion, as the two tallest leaders of the Karnataka Congress - state party chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah indulge in a game of one-upmanship in order to occupy the chief minister's chair, if the party gains power in the state.

If Shivakumar was close-aide of former Chief Minister SM Krishna, Siddaramaiah was the same for former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Both leaders are capable of winning elections for the Congress, Siddaramaiah by eloquence and governance, Shivakumar with money and muscle.

Though, the leaders are pitted against each other, they are in the same boat over the upcoming election, as sacrificial goats for the larger cause that their party espouses.

DK Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah

While a section of party leaders are pitching for Siddaramaiah, who is currently the leader of opposition, for the CM post if Congress comes to power in 2023, some within the party want to see Shivakumar in the coveted post.

With growing political one-upmanship between the two leaders, the issue may become contentious in the days to come for Congress.

Siddaramaiah had earlier headed the Congress government between 2013-18, in which Shivakumar, who is often referred as the party's troubleshooter, was a Minister.

Given the situation, if Congress assumes power in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar may end up like Sachin Pilot.

Like in Rajasthan, the power tussle between Siddaramaiah and SK Shivakumar has been raging for some years now.

The political situation in Karnataka could spiral out of control given the tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar centered around the chief minister face in the state.

Assembly elections in Karnataka is crucial for the Congress to maintain a united front.

According to political experts, Siddaramaiah is still the man who has got that stature above but DK Shivakumar has been working at the grassroots really hard. If, reports are to be believed there's a growing sense that the vokkaliga community could back the Congress if there are chances of Shivakumar being the next chief minister.

The strong line up of Congress leaders is a double-edged sword. Who shall be CM in case the party won the elections? The Congress's reply to the critics is on expected lines - the party does not believe in projecting chief ministers.

However, the Congress is not committed to this rule as Rahul himself broke and had declared Capt Amarinder Singh as the party's CM choice at least two months before the Punjab polls.

The next Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on or before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.