1200 RWAs to engage political leaders on 'Reclaim and Protect Bengaluru'

Bengaluru, Sep 28: Around 1200 Residential Welfare Associations are coming together to discuss civic issues plaguing Bengaluru on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Congress and BJP Member of Parliaments will engage with the citizens over six major issues.

According to United Bengaluru, city based non-profit, for the first time Residential Welfare Associations are congregating in a large number to raise the pressing civic issues at 10:00 am in the Convention Hall, Indiranagar Club. The agenda of the meeting is 'Reclaim and Protect Bengaluru'.

The city's decline must be stopped, and the only way citizens can reverse years of exploitation is by raising voice against those who are responsible for the degradation of the city.

The objective of the meeting is to deliberate and discuss burning issues related to:

Rampant Commercialization where there is a lack of law enforcement in residential areas Non-sustainable models which are harming the Environment Bengaluru's public health crises with improper garbage disposal system Infringement of the rights of home-buyers by improper implementation of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. Lack of information about the legal tools with the citizens to Reclaim and Protect Bengaluru

