From potholes to garbage, when will Bengaluru roads be liberated?

Bengaluru, Sep 25: With a week to go to make the city pothole free, BBMP has pulled up it's socks to make Bengaluru a pothole free city. But with heavy rains battering the city almost every day, has the BBMP really up to the task remains an unanswered question.

BBMP has already declared that almost 90% of the potholes are covered in the city. The High court has formed a commission to check the ground reality of the palike's claims. The concentration has been the roads in West Bengaluru and according to BBMP Malleshwaram, west zone: 7 out of 44 wards in Malleshwaram, 7 wards in Mahalaxmi layout and four out of 11 wards in Yelahanka are pothole free.

Oneindia spoke to some of the residents of the respective wards and answers received were not supporting the BBMP's claims. Though the roads are repaired and potholes are covered in most of the roads, question looms over the quality of the work done.

"This is not the first time the BBMP has repaired the roads and it will definitely wont be the last time," said Prajwal, a resident of Nagarbhavi. He said that every time the BBMP repairs the roads, it is only for a limited time. Over a period of time the roads will again ware off and same situation rises, he added. Prajwal runs a juice centre in Nagarbhavi.

Another resident of Mahalaxmi layout, Arpitha Patil, an IT professional said that it has become a laborious work just to get to office and return home in the evening with the persistent traffic and the heavy rains thanks to the pothole ridden roads in the area. She also urged the BBMP to finish the works of the roads as soon as possible.

Along with the potholes in the roads, another menace that is bothering the commuters is the stench that is coming from the garbage dumped on the sides of the roads. "Almost half of the roads are covered in garbage and the other half is covered with potholes," an angry student from Dayanand Sagar college, Kumarswamy layout said to Oneindia.

With one week time to go, BBMP has a lot to achieve and prove to the High court that it is capable of providing a hazard-less and less constraint travel through the city roads to the residents of Bengaluru. Along with the High court, Bengalureans too are waiting with much anticipation for BBMP's reply that has to be showed through their work.