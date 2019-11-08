Bring down number of bars in Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy directs Excise Department

Amaravati, Nov 08: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen to ban alcohol as promised by him during his padayatra before AP 2019 assembly elections and has directed the Excise Department to reduce numbers of bars in Andhra Pradesh.

The decision is expected to come into effect from January 1. The liquor shops should be strictly permitted to operate only between 11 am to 10 pm.

At a review meeting held on government revenue, Jagan Reddy directed the officials to reduce the number of bars in the state.

He also asked the officials to ensure that alcohol is served to the customer in bars between 11 am and 10 pm, starting January 1. "He ordered to prepare a set of guidelines for the same and also asked to draft a procedure to collect the pending taxes," an official release said.

The CM instructed the officers that bars should be away from residential places and school zones. The official told the Chief Minister that amount collected through commercial taxes till October this year have been raised by 0.14 per cent compared to the same period in the last year.

The commercial tax collected up to October last year was Rs. 24,947 crore, while revenue up to October this year was Rs. 24,982 crore.

Excise department saw an 8.91 per cent decline in the revenue. The department has seen Rs. 4,043.72 crore income in the same period last year, and this year the revenue was Rs. 3,683.25 crore.

Stamps and Registrations Department has seen 3.26 per cent growth. The department has got Rs. 2,804.67 crore revenue till October in the last year and Rs. 2,895.96 crore till October this year.