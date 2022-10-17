Poll-bound Gujarat govt cuts VAT on CNG, PNG prices by 10%

Gujarat RPF files FIR against owners of cattle hit by Vande Bharat express

Ahmedabad

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Oct 17: The Gujarat government has announced VAT (value-added tax) on CNG & PNG reduced by 10%, announced Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani. After reducing VAT on CNG, consumers will benefit from Rs 6 to 7 per kg, while in PNG consumers will benefit from Rs 5 to 6 per kg.

Assembly elections are due in the state this year.

On Friday, the Election Commission of India had skipped announcing election dates for Gujarat even though it announced the schedule for Himachal Pradesh elections.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for 149th consecutive day on Monday (October 17).

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 16:58 [IST]