Holi 2019: Spain’s famous La Tomatina festival seen in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Mar 21: The festival of colours, Holi 2019, was taken to another level in Gujarat's Ahmedabad where people were seen celebrating the festival of colours with tomatoes, resembling to that of the famous La Tomatina festival held every year in Spain.

The people who attended the La Tomatina-themed Holi party can be seen throwing tomatoes at each other instead of the usual colours. While the original La Tomatina festival happens on a much larger scale, it seems that the trend is starting to spread in India slowly.

In Spain, La Tomatina is a festival which is held in Buñol, Valencia. Participants in the festival are required to throw tomatoes and get involved in a tomato fight for entertainment.

Happy Holi: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates colourful sand art

La Tomatina was made popular in India with Zoya Akhtar's film Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara and ever since then many in India have tried to replicate the scene.

Several personalities from the field of sports and Bollywood also wished a prosperous and safe Holi to citizens.

Here's wishing you Happy Holi 2019!!