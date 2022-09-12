Gujarat polls: Congress announces youth, women to be given priority in tickets

87-year-old woman dials helpline after being fed up of husband’s repeated demands for sex

Vadodara, Sep 12: In yet another shocking incident, an 87-year-old woman dialled 181 Abhayam - a toll-free helpline number to assist women in distres in Gujarat- for a solution to an 89-year-old husband's sexual demands.

The Abhayam team was stunned to receive a call from octogenarian woman, who narrated her ordeal and pleaded them to get rid of her husband's insistence.

The affluent couple had maintained a healthy married relationship for several years and lived with their son and daughter-in-law. But after the woman fell ill, she could barely move and was bedridden.

According to the Abhyam official, the husband- a former engineer - was aware of his wife's condition but still demanded sexual favours And when she declined his advances and demands for sex, the 89-year-old man would lose his temper, scream and misbehave with her.

Fed up with the elderly man's antics, the well-to-do family called 181 Abhyam for help, The Times of India reported.

The team, after hearing both sides, started counselling the 89-year-old husband.

He was asked to practise yoga, visit religious places, senior citizens' gardens and parks to divert his mind.

The family members were also told to take the elderly man to a sexologist for a long-term solution to the issue.

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 22:10 [IST]