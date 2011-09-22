New Delhi, Sept 22: A fresh report produced by the CBI says that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was actually funded by foreign-based right-wing outfits.

According to a senior CBI official, some foreign-based right-wing organisations provided substantial funding to sustain the mass movement. A considerable part of the funds was routed through the hawala channel. "The actual amount spent on the movement was higher," a source said.

The report that will be submitted to the ministry of home affairs this Sept has named the people and organisations behind the destruction. Around 10 people have been accused for the demolition of the mosque.

The Liberhan Commission report was handed over to the CBI by the home ministry in November 2009. CBI DIG Neerja Gotru along with the Enforcement Directorate and income tax officials then investigated the money trail that led to the destruction of the mosque.

OneIndia News