    Doctor's son kidnapped; Rs 40 lakh ransom demanded

    By Staff
    |

    Rajkot, Feb 23 (UNI) A sum of Rs 40 lakh has been demanded as ransom from Dr Kishorebhai Lakhani and his wife Alpaben for their 14 year-old son, police sources said today.

    Siddharth was kidnapped from Jetpur town of the district on Tuesday night, the sources said.

    His parents told the police they had received an anonymous call yesterday demanding ransom for Siddharth's release. Police investigation revealed that the call was made from a phone booth near Dr Lakhani's clinic.

    Police are making all efforts to secure safe release of the abducted boy, the sources added.

    UNI AV RSY PV SP1314

