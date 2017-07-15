Reveal source of wealth, JD (U) tells Lalu's family

In the wake of CBI FIR against Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Janata Dal (United) mounted pressure on alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday to reveal the source of wealth that they allegedly acquired, reports said.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar referred to the allegations by the opposition BJP that Lalu's family members had acquired benami properties at various places in the country.

"They (Lalu's family members) should explain the source of the massive property and money as questions have been posed to them by the opposition," Times of India quoted Neeraj Kumar as saying.

The CBI had registered an FIR against Tejashwi Yadav for being the owner of Lara (Lalu-Rabri) Projects LLP, which was allegedly transferred three acres of land near Saguna Mor in Patna.

The CBI had raided the residence of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and 11 other locations after registering a case of corruption against the RJD chief and his family.

It is alleged that Yadav as Railway Minister handed over maintenance of two Railway hotels BNR Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel (a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar) after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land of three acres through a benami company.

The FIR alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav as railway minister abused his official position for extending undue favours to Kochhars, acquired a "high value premium land" through a benami company Delight and as a quid pro quo, dishonestly and fraudulently managed award of leasing BNRs at Ranchi and Puri to the company of Kochhars.

The CBI has registered the case against Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav, now Deputy CM Bihar, Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, former union minister.

