7th Pay Commission: Know your pay scale, calculate your DA, HRA here

What is the expected pay scale as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Many central government employees have been calculating to find out what their new pay scale will be.

What must know is the Dearness Allowance for Central Government employees and Pensioners from July 2017 onwards. There is still sometime to go before the Cabinet takes a decision on the recommendations of the Committee on Allowances report made by the Pay panel. It may be recalled that the Cabinet had on May 4 cleared the proposals relating to the pensioners, defence pensioners, family pensioners and disability pension for defence. Last June the Cabinet had approved recommendations with an additional financial outgo of Rs 84,933 crore for 2016-17 which included arrears for 2 months of 2015-16. The Finance Ministry had said that all proposals accepted for pensioners would be given with arrears with effect from January 1 2016.

Expected Pay Scale of 7th Pay Commission The table has been prepared by 7thpaycommissionnews. Here is the table which you must keep handy. PR

PB 6th CPC

Pay band 6th CPC

Grade Pay 7th CPC

Pay Band 7th CPC

Grade Pay 1 S-1,2 5200-20200 1800 15,000-60,000 5,000 1 S-3 5200-20200 1800 15,000-60,000 5,000 1 S-4 5200-20200 1800 15,000-60,000 5,000 1 S-5 5200-20200 1900 15,000-60,000 5,500 1 S-6 5200-20200 2000 15,000-60,000 6,500 1 S-7 5200-20200 2400 15,000-60,000 7,500 1 S-8 5200-20200 2800 15,000-60,000 8,500 2 S-9 9300-34800 4200 30,000-1,00,000 10,000 2 S-10 9300-34800 4200 30,000-1,00,000 10,000 2 S-11 9300-34800 4200 30,000-1,00,000 10,000 2 S-12 9300-34800 4200 30,000-1,00,000 10,000 2 S-13 9300-34800 4600 30,000-1,00,000 13,500 2 S-14 9300-34800 4800 30,000-1,00,000 15,000 2 S-15 9300-34800 5400 50,000-1,50,000 16,500 New 15600-39100 5400 50,000-1,50,000 16,500 3 S-16 15600-39100 5400 50,000-1,50,000 16,500 3 S-17 15600-39100 5400 50,000-1,50,000 16,500 3 S-18 15600-39100 6600 50,000-1,50,000 20,000 3 S-19 15600-39100 6600 50,000-1,50,000 20,000 3 S-20 15600-39100 6600 50,000-1,50,000 20,000 3 S-21 15600-39100 7600 50,000-1,50,000 23,000 3 S-22 15600-39100 7600 50,000-1,50,000 23,000 3 S-23 15600-39100 7600 50,000-1,50,000 23,000 4 S-24 37400-67000 8700 1,00,000-2,00,000 26,000 4 S-25 37400-67000 8700 1,00,000-2,00,000 26,000 4 S-26 37400-67000 8900 1,00,000-2,00,000 27,500 4 S-27 37400-67000 8900 1,00,000-2,00,000 27,500 4 S-28 37400-67000 10000 1,00,000-2,00,000 30,000 4 S-29 37400-67000 10000 1,00,000-2,00,000 30,000 4 S-30 37400-67000 12000 1,00,000-2,00,000 30,000 Pay and allowance calculator The expected pay and allowance calculator gives a fair idea of what central government employees can expect. All you need to do is insert the input. The table would suggest the basic pay, HRA, TA, CCA as on 1.1.2016 on the basis of your present pay. You can visit here to check the calculator: Expected DA calculator for July 2017 Here you can provide your input to find out the DA with effect from July 2017. Once you are done providing your inputs, you can can get the expected amount that you are likely to get. You can calculate your DA here How to calculate your HRA arrears There are several modifications that have been made as per the 7th Pay Commission. Hence a calculator would be necessary to help people calculate what HRA they could expect. The calculator put out by the 7th Pay Commission News will give an expected value on the basis of the recommendations. It would only show the estimated figures based on the inputs that you feed. In order to calculate you would need to input the 6th CPC basic pay which would also include Grade Pay. Then you will have to select the pay band and grade pay and then input the HRA percentage. In order to calculate the arrears one would need to select the period from which this would be eligible to be paid as per the 7th Pay Commission. Here is how to calculate your HRA

OneIndia News