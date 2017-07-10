7th Pay Commission: Full and final list of allowances, a ready reckoner

Written By:
The Government published in the Gazette of India the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The government further said that the revised allowances and HRA would be paid to central government employees from July 1 2017.

The pay panel had recommended that several allowances should be abolished. Many were retained by the government while some of the recommendations were accepted. Here below is the full and final list of allowances recommended by the 7th Pay Commission as per the government's Gazette notification of July 6 2017.

Full and final list of allowances:

Here below are the full and final list of allowances as per the government's Gazette notification of July 6 2017.

 No Name of the Allowance Recommendations
of the 7th CPC		 Modifications
accepted by the Government
1 Accident Allowance Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence
of Ministry of Finance
2 Acting Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Additional Post Allowance.” Accepted
3 Aeronautical Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted
4 Air Despatch Pay Abolished. Accepted
5 Air Steward Allowance Abolished. Accepted
6 Air Worthiness Certificate Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted
7 Allowance in Lieu of Kilometreage (ALK) Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence
of Ministry of Finance
8 Allowance in Lieu of Running Room Facilities Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence
of Ministry of Finance
9 Annual Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories. Accepted
10. Antarctica Allowance Retained.Rationalised. To be paid at ₹31500 for Level 9 and above and ₹21000 for Level 8 and below as per Cell RH-Max of the newly
proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix		 To be kept out of Risk and Hardship Matrix and to
be paid on per day basis.Rates revised from ₹1125 per day to ₹1500 per day and from ₹1688 per day to ₹2000 per day in Summer and Winter respectively.Team Leader to get 10% extra @ ₹1650 per day and ₹2200 per day in Summer and Winter respectively
11 Assisting Cashier Allowance Abolished. Accepted
12 Accounts Stock Verifiers (ASV) Allowance Abolished. Accepted
13 Bad Climate Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted
14 Bhutan Compensatory Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained. Accepted
15 Boiler Watch Keeping Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted
16 Book Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted
17 Breach of Rest Allowance Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence
of Ministry of Finance
18. Breakdown Allowance Abolished Retained. Existing Rates multiplied by 2.25. Rates revised from ₹120 – ₹300 per month to ₹270 – ₹675 per month
19 Briefcase Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained. Accepted
20 Camp Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance. Accepted
21 Canteen Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted
22 Caretaking Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance” Accepted
23. Cash Handling Allowance Abolished Subsumed in Cash Handling and Treasury Allowance and rates revised as under:
(in ₹, per month)
Amount of average monthly cash
handled		 Sixth Central Pay Commission rates
(6th CPC)		 Revised Rates
<=5 lakh 230-600 700
Over 5 lakh 750-900 1000
24 Children Education Allowance (CEA) Retained. Procedure of payment simplified. Accepted.
25 CI Ops Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Accepted
26 Classification Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted
27 Clothing Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. Accepted.
28. Coal Pilot Allowance Abolished Retained.Existing rates multiplied by 2.25.Rates revised from ₹45 per trip to ₹102 for first trip and from ₹15 per trip to ₹34 for every subsequent trip.
29 Command Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA)
Allowance		 Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted
30 Command Allowance Abolished Accepted
31 Commando Allowance Abolished Accepted
32 Commercial Allowance Abolished Accepted
33 Compensation in Lieu of Quarters (CILQ) Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for Persons Below Officers Rank (PBORs). Accepted
34 Compensatory (Construction or Survey) Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted
35 Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance (CPMA) Retained. Rationalised. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories. Accepted
36 Condiment Allowance Abolished. Accepted
37 Constant Attendance Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted
38 Conveyance Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained. Accepted
39 Cooking Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted
40 Cost of Living Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained. Accepted
41 Court Allowance Abolished. Accepted
42. Cycle Allowance Abolished Retained.Existing rates of ₹90 per month doubled to ₹180 per month for Department of Posts and Railways.To be retained in other Ministries/Departments where there is functional justification for any particular category of staff with the approval of Department of Expenditure.
43 Daily Allowance Retained. Rationalized.All provisions will apply to Railways personnel
also.		 Travelling Charges for Level -12 – 13 revised from 'Non-AC Taxi charges up to 50 km to 'AC taxi charges upto 50 Kms.’ and
for level 14 and above to be revised from 'AC Taxi charges up to 50 km’ to 'AC taxi charges as per actual expenditure commensurate with official engagements’.Existing system of Daily allowance in the Ministry of Railways to continue.
44 Daily Allowance on Foreign Trave Retained. Status Quo to be maintained. Accepted
45 Dearness Allowance (DA) Retained. Status Quo to be maintained. Not within the purview of the Committee.
46 Deputation (Duty) Allowance for Civilians Retained. Ceilings enhanced by 2.25. Accepted
47 Deputation (Duty) Allowance for Defence Personnel Retained. Ceilings enhanced by 2.25. Accepted
48 Desk Allowance Abolished. Accepted
49 Detachment Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted
50 Diet Allowance Abolished. Accepted
51 Diving Allowance, Dip Money and Attendant
Allowance		 Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted
52 Dual Charge Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Additional Post Allowance” Accepted
53 Educational Concession Retained. Rationalized. Extended to some more categories. Accepted
54 Electricity Allowance Abolished. Accepted
55 Entertainment Allowance for Cabinet Secretary Abolished. Accepted
56 Entertainment Allowance in Indian Railways Abolished. Accepted
57 Extra Duty Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”. Accepted
58 Family Accommodation Allowance (FAA) Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for
PBORs.		 Accepted
59 Family HRA Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained. Accepted
60 Family Planning Allowance Abolished. Accepted
61 Field Area Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Accepted
62 Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA) Retained. Status Quo to be maintained. Existing rate of 500 per month revised to 1000
per month.
63. Fixed Monetary Compensation Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Additional Post Allowance” Not to be subsumed and retained as a separate allowance.Existing rates multiplied by 2.25.Rates revised from ₹50 to ₹115 for full beat and from ₹24 to ₹54 for sharing a beat.
64 Flag Station Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”. Accepted
65 Flight Charge Certificate Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”. Accepted
66 Flying Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted
67 Flying Squad Allowance Abolished. Accepted
68 Free Fall Jump Instructor Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted
69. Funeral Allowance Abolished Retained with change in nomenclature as 'Funeral Expense’.Existing rate multiplied by 1.5.Rates revised from ₹6000 to ₹9000.
70 Ghat Allowance Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion
between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence
of Ministry of Finance
71 Good Service/Good Conduct/Badge Pay Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25. Accepted
72 Hair cutting Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance. Accepted
73 Handicapped Allowance Abolished. Accepted
74 Hard Area Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Accepted
75 Har dying Money Retained. Rationalised. Full Rate to be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted
76 Headquarters Allowance Abolished. Accepted
77 Health and Malaria Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted
78 High Altitude Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Accepted
79 Higher Proficiency Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Language Award or Higher Qualification Incentive for Civilians. Accepted
80 Higher Qualification Incentive for Civilians Retained. Rationalized. Accepted
81. Holiday Compensatory Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by National Holiday Allowance Not to be subsumed and retained as a separate allowance. Existing system to continue in Intelligence
Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
82 Holiday Monetary Compensation Retained. Rationalized. Accepted
83. Hospital Patient Care Allowance (HPCA)/Patient
Care Allowance (PCA)		 Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell
R1H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.HPCA and PCA are admissible to ministerial staff as well on the premise that the entire hospital area carries the risk of
communicable diseases. This practice should be stopped and HPCA/PCA should be
admissible to only those employees who come in continuous and routine contact
with the patients.		 Ministerial Staff to continue to get HPCA/PCA as
per R1H3 (₹4100 for level 8 and below and ₹5300 for level 9 and above) of Risk and Hardship Matrix
84. House Rent Allowance (HRA) Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. The recommendations of the 7th CPC is accepted with the following modifications:
(i) HRA shall not be less than ₹5,400 per month, ₹3,600 per month and ₹1,800 per month calculated @30% of minimum pay for X (population of 50 lakh & above), 20% for Y (5 to 50 lakh) and 10% for Z (below 5 lakh) category of cities.
(ii) HRA shall be revised to 27%, 18% and 9% of Basic Pay in X,Y and Z cities when Dearness Allowance (DA) crosses 25% and further to 30%, 20% and 10% of Basic Pay in X, Y and Z cities when DA crosses
50%.
85 Hutting Allowance Abolished. Accepted
86 Hydrographic Survey Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Accepted
87 Initial Equipment Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. Accepted
88 Instructional Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Training Allowance. Accepted
89 Internet Allowance Retained.Rationalized. Accepted
90 Investigation Allowance Abolished. Accepted
91 Island Special Duty Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Accepted
92 Judge Advocate General Department Examination
Award		 Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel. Accepted
93 Kilometreage Allowance (KMA) Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance.
94. Kit Maintenance Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. Subsumed in Dress Allowance for Special Protection Group (SPG) and factored in for determining the revised rates of Dress Allowance for SPG.
95 Language Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted
96 Language Award Retained.Enhanced by 50%. Accepted
97 Language Reward and Allowance Abolished. Accepted
98. Launch Campaign Allowance Abolished. Retained. Existing rate multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from ₹7500 per annum to ₹11250 per annum.
99 Leave Travel Concession (LTC) Retained. Rationalized.One additional free railway warrant should be extended to all personnel of Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) and the
Indian Coast Guard mutatis mutandis.		 The recommendations of the 7th CPC on LTC are accepted without any change. However, keeping in view the fact that Indian
Navy personnel are not deployed for Field Duties, additional free Railway Warrant to Indian Coast Guard shall not be granted.
100 Library Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”. Accepted
101 MARCOS and Chariot Allowance Retained.Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell
R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.		 Accepted
102 Medal Allowance Retained. Accepted
103 Messing National Holiday Allowance Retained for “floating staff” under Fishery
Survey of India, and enhanced by 50%. Abolished for Nursing Staff.		 Accepted
104 Metropolitan Allowance Abolished. Accepted
105 Mileage Allowance for journeys by road Retained. Accepted
106 Mobile Phone Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Accepted
107 Monetary Allowance attached to Gallantry Awards Retained. Status Quo to be maintained. Accepted
108 National Holiday Allowance Retained.Enhanced by 50% Accepted
109 Newspaper Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Accepted
110 Night Duty Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Accepted
111 Night Patrolling Allowance Abolished. Accepted.
112 Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Accepted
113 Nuclear Research Plant Support Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted
114. Nursing Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Existing rates multiplied by 1.5.Rates revised from ₹4800 per month to ₹7200 per month.
115. Official Hospitality Grant in Defence forces Abolished Accepted
116 Officiating Allowance Not included in the report Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence
of Ministry of Finance
117 Operation Theatre Allowance Abolished Retained. Existing rate multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from ₹360 per month to ₹540 per month.
118 Orderly Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained. Accepted
119 Organization Special Pay Abolished. Accepted
120 Out of Pocket Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Daily Allowance on Foreign Travel. Accepted
121 Outfit Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. Accepted.
122 Outstation (Detention) Allowance Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence
of Ministry of Finance.
123 Outstation (Relieving) Allowance Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence
of Ministry of Finance.
124 Out-turn Allowance Abolished. Accepted
125. Overtime Allowance (OTA) Abolished except for operational staff and
industrial employees governed by statutory provisions.		 Ministries/Departments to prepare a list of those staff coming under the category of 'operational staff’. Rates of Overtime Allowance not to be revised upwards.
126 Para Allowances Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted
127 Para Jump Instructor Allowance Retained Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell
R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.		 Accepted
128 Parliament Assistant Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted
129 PCO Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Accepted
130 Post Graduate Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted
131. Professional Update Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories This allowance to continue to be paid to non-gazetted staff of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). Existing rate multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from ₹7500 per annum to ₹11250 per annum
132 Project Allowance Retained.Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell
R3H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.		 Accepted
133 Qualification Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories. Accepted
134 Qualification Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel. Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories.  AcceptedTier-II of the Technical Allowance as well as the Qualification Grant will be merged into Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel 7 th CPC recommendations accepted with the modifications that-(i) this will not include Tier – II courses, and (ii) courses will be reviewed by associating experts, including outside professionals and academicians by 31.12.2017.
135 Qualification Pay Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25. Accepted
136 Rajbhasha Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance” Accepted
137 Rajdhani Allowance Abolished Accepted
138 Ration Money Allowance Retained. Rationalised.Provision of free rations and the grant of Ration Money Allowance to officers of Defence forces posted in peace areas should be
withdrawn		 Provision of free ration for officers of Defence Forces shall be discontinued in peace areas. RMA shall continue to be paid to officers of Defence Forces posted in peace areas. The cash shall be credited directly into the bank accounts of officers..
139 Refreshment Allowance Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25. Accepted
140 Rent Free Accommodation Abolished. Accepted
141 Reward for Meritorious Service Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25. Accepted
142 Risk Allowance Abolished Retained. Existing rate multiplied by 2.25. Rates revised from ₹60 per month to ₹135 per month.
143 Robe Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance . Accepted
144 Robe Maintenance Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. Accepted
145 Savings Bank Allowance Abolished. Accepted
146 Sea Going Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted
147 Secret Allowance Abolished. Accepted
148 Shoe Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. Accepted
149 Shorthand Allowance Abolished. Accepted
150 Shunting Allowance Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence
of Ministry of Finance
151. Siachen Allowance Retained.Rationalised. To be paid at ₹31500 for Level 9 and above and ₹21000 for Level 8 and below as per Cell RH-Max of the
newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.		 Rates revised from:₹31500 to ₹42500 per month for Level 9 and above, and ₹21000 per month to ₹30000 per month for Level 8 and below
152 Single in Lieu of Quarters (SNLQ) Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs. Accepted
153 Soap Toilet Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance. Accepted
154. Space Technology Allowance Abolished. Retained.Existing rate to be multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from ₹7500 per annum to ₹11250 per annum.
155 Special Allowance for Child Care for Women with Disabilities Retained. Enhanced by 100%. Accepted
156 Special Allowance to Chief Safety Officers/Safety
Officers		 Retained.Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Accepted
157. Special Appointment Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance.Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”. Granted to CAPF Personnel holding special
appointments		 To include Assistant Sub Inspector (Radio Mechanic), Assistant Sub Inspector (Radio Operator) and Sub Inspector (Radio Mechanic) in the list eligible for Extra Work Allowance @2% of Basic Pay per
month with the conditions recommended by the 7th  CPC.
158 Special Compensatory (Hill Area) Allowance Abolished. Accepted
159 Special Compensatory (Remote Locality) Allowance
(SCRLA)		 Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Tough Location Allowance (TLA) – I, II or III.Tough Location Allowance will not be admissible along with Special Duty Allowance. 7th  CPC recommendations that Tough Location Allowance (TLA) will not be admissible along with Special Duty Allowance (SDA) accepted subject to condition that employees be given the additional option to avail of the benefit of Special Compensatory (Remote Locality) Allowance (SCRLA) at pre-revised rates under the 6th CPC regime along with SDA at revised rates of 7th  CPC
160 Special Department of Telecom (DOT) Pay Abolished. Accepted
161. Special Duty Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8.SDA for AIS officers should be paid at the rate of 30 per cent of Basic Pay and for other civilian employees at the rate of 10 per cent of Basic Pay. As per DoPT’s OM No. 14017/4/2005-AIS (II) dated
10th  February, 2009, 'Special Allowance for Officers belonging to North – East Cadres of All India
Service (AIS) officers’ is granted @25%. Special Duty Allowance (SDA) is granted @12.5%. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Both these allowances namely
'Special Allowance for Officers belonging to North – East Cadres of AIS’ and Special Duty Allowance (SDA shall continue to be paid separately as at present at the revised rates of 20% and 10% respectively.
162 Special Forces Allowance Retained.Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell
R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.		 Accepted
163. Special Incident/Investigation/Security Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8.Department of Revenue should assess the risk profile of the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at various levels and thereafter make a case to Ministry of Finance for grant of Risk and Hardship Allowance, if any, as per appropriate cell. Special Security Allowance (SSA) for Special Protection Group (SPG) to be revised from 40% to 55% of Basic Pay for operational duties and from 20% to 27.5% of Basic Pay for non – operational duties. National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) employees to be granted this allowance @20% of Basic Pay. This allowance was granted to Enforcement Directorate as an ad – hoc measure with the approval of Department of
Expenditure pending recommendations of the 7th  CPC. Accordingly, this allowance to be
withdrawn from ED with effect from 01.07.2017. As per recommendations of the 7th  CPC, D/o Revenue to examine proposal for Risk & Hardship allowance for ED to make a case to Ministry of Finance for granting Risk & Hardship based allowance to ED
officials, if any.
164 Special Level Crossing (LC) Gate Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted
165 Special National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Pay Abolished. Accepted
166. Special Running Staff Allowance Retained. Extended to some more categories. Name of the allowance to continue as 'Additional
Allowance’.
167 Special Scientists’ Pay Abolished Accepted
168 Specialist Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted
169 Spectacle Allowance Abolished. Accepted
170 Split Duty Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted
171 Study Allowance Abolished. Accepted
172 Submarine Allowance Retained.Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell
R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.		 Accepted
173 Submarine Duty Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix, on a pro-rata basis. Accepted
174 Submarine Technical Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Extended to some more categories . Accepted
175 Subsistence Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained. Accepted
176 Sumptuary Allowance in Training Establishments Abolished. Accepted
177 Sumptuary Allowance to Judicial Officers in
Supreme Court Registry		 Abolished. Accepted
178 Sunderban Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in
Tough Location Allowance-III. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix.		 Accepted
179 TA Bounty Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance. Accepted
180 TA for Retiring Employees Retained. Rationalized. Accepted
181 TA on Transfer Retained.Rationalized. Accepted
182. Technical Allowance Tier-I of the Technical Allowance will continue to be paid on a monthly basis.
Tier-II of the Technical Allowance as well as the Qualification Grant will be merged into Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel Existing system of Technical Allowance (Tier – I and II) to continue at 3000 per month and 4500 per month up to 31.03.2018. Courses of Technical Allowance (Tier –I and II) along with Qualification Grant (Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel) to be reviewed by associating experts, outside professionals and academicians in order to keep pace with changing
defence requirements. Review of Courses to be completed before 31.12.2017.
Technical Allowance (Tier – II) to continue beyond 31.03.2018 only after review of courses.
183 Tenure Allowance Retained. Ceilings enhanced by 2.25. Accepted
184 Test Pilot and Flight Test Engineer Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted
185 Training Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Extended to some more categories.The allowance will be payable to an eligible
employee for a maximum period of five years only during the entire career.		 Ceiling of 5 years period to be removed. Standard cooling off period between tenures will apply.
186 Training Stipend Abolished. Accepted
187 Transport Allowance (TPTA) Retained. Rationalized. Accepted.
188 Travelling Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Indian Railways to reconsider its position regarding air travel to its employees. Level 6 to 8 of Pay Matrix to be entitled for Air travel. Level 5 A of Defence Forces to be clubbed with Level 6 for travelling entitlements. Existing system to continue in Ministry of Railways.
189 Treasury Allowance Abolished Subsumed in Cash Handling and Treasury Allowance and rates revised as under: (in ₹, per month)
Amount of average monthly cash
handled		 6 th CPC rates Revised Rates
<= 5 lakh 230-600 700
Over 5 lakh 750-900 1000
190 Tribal Area Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted
191 Trip Allowance Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence
of Ministry of Finance.
192 Uniform Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance and to be paid annually. 7th CPC recommendations accepted with following modifications: Different rates for the following categories:(i) Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel- to be paid annually @ ₹27,800 per annum and ₹21,225 per annum for operational and non – operational duties respectively.(ii) Nurses – to be paid monthly @1800 per month To be extended to all Check Points of Bureau of Immigration.
193 Unit Certificate and Charge Certificate Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted
194 Vigilance Allowance Abolished. Accepted
195 Waiting Duty Allowance Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance
196 Washing Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. Subsumed in Dress Allowance in respect of Nurses and factored in for determining the revised rates of Dress Allowance for Nurses
197 New Allowances for Railways: (i)
Special Train Controller’s Allowance, and(ii) Risk and Hardship Allowance for Track
MaintainersNew Allowance for Firefighting Staff:(i) Risk and Hardship Allowance for Firefighting
staff of Central Government & UTs		 New Allowances for Railways:(i) Special Train Controller’s Allowance -to be paid @₹5,000 per month to Section Controllers and Dy. Chief Controllers(ii) Track Maintainers – I, II, III and IV of
Indian Railways to be granted Risk and Hardship Allowance as per cell R3H2 (₹2700 for Level 8 and below and ₹3400 for Level 9 and above) of Risk and Hardship MatrixNew Allowance for Fire-fighting Staff:(i) Risk and Hardship Allowance as per cell R2H3 (₹2700 for Level 8 and below and ₹3400 for Level 9 and above) of Risk and
Hardship Matrix		 Accepted

