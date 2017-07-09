7th Pay Commission: Check your HRA city wise here

Sl.

No.

Name of the Allowance Recommendations of 7th CPC Decision of the Government

1. Accident Allowance Not included in the report Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance

2. Acting Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed "Additional Post Allowance" Accepted

3. Aeronautical Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted

4. Air Despatch Pay Abolished Accepted

5. Air Steward Allowance Abolished Accepted

6. Air Worthiness Certificate Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted

7. Allowance in Lieu of Kilometreage (ALK) Not included in the report Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance

8. Allowance in Lieu of Running Room Facilities Not included in the report Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance

9. Annual Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories Accepted

10. Antarctica Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell RH-Max of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix To be kept out of Risk and Hardship Matrix and to be paid on per day basis. Rates revised from `1125 per day to `1500 per day and from `1688 per day to `2000 per day in Summer and Winter respectively. Team Leader to get 10% extra @`1650 per day and

`2200 per day in Summer and Winter respectively

11. Assisting Cashier Allowance Abolished Accepted

12. ASV Allowance Abolished Accepted

13. Bad Climate Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted

14. Bhutan Compensatory Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted

15. Boiler Watch Keeping Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted

16. Book Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted

17. Breach of Rest Allowance Not included in the report Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance

18. Breakdown Allowance Abolished Retained. Existing Rates multiplied by 2.25. Rates revised from `120 – `300 per month to `270 –`675 per month

19. Briefcase Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted

20. Camp Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance Accepted

21. Canteen Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted

22. Caretaking Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance” Accepted

23. Cash Handling Allowance Abolished Subsumed in Cash Handling and Treasury Allowance

and rates revised as under: (in Rs per month) Amount of average

monthly cash

handled 6th CPC rates Revised

Rates <= 5 lakh 230-600 700 Over 5 lakh 750-900 1000

24. Children Education Allowance (CEA) Retained. Procedure of payment simplified. Accepted

25. CI Ops Allowance Retained. Rationalized Accepted

26. Classification Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted

27. Clothing Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance Accepted

28. Coal Pilot Allowance Abolished Retained. Existing rates multiplied by 2.25. Rates revised from Rs 45 per trip to Rs 102 for first trip and from Rs 15 per trip to Rs 34 for every subsequent trip.

29. COBRA Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted

30. Command Allowance Abolished Accepted

31. Commando Allowance Abolished Accepted

32. Commercial Allowance Abolished Accepted

33. Compensation in Lieu of Quarters (CILQ) Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs Accepted

34. Compensatory (Construction or Survey) Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted

35. Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance (CPMA) Retained. Rationalised. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories. Accepted

36. Condiment Allowance Abolished Accepted

37. Constant Attendance Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted

38. Conveyance Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted

39. Cooking Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted

40. Cost of Living Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted

41. Court Allowance Abolished Accepted

42. Cycle Allowance Abolished Retained.

Existing rates of Rs 90 per month doubled to Rs 180 per month for Department of Posts and Railways. To be retained in other Ministries/Departments where there is functional justification for any particular category of staff with the approval of Department of Expenditure.

43. Daily Allowance Retained. Rationalized Travelling Charges for Level -12 – 13 revised from ‘Non-AC Taxi charges up to 50 km to ‘AC taxi charges upto 50 Kms.’ and for level 14 and above to be revised from ‘AC Taxi charges up to 50 km’ to ‘AC taxi charges as per actual expenditure commensurate with official engagements’. Existing system of Daily allowance in the Ministry of Railways to continue.

44. Daily Allowance on Foreign Travel Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted

45. Dearness Allowance (DA) Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Not within the purview of the Committee

46. Deputation (Duty) Allowance for Civilians Retained. Ceilings enhanced by 50% Accepted

47. Deputation (Duty) Allowance for Defence Personnel Retained. Ceilings enhanced by 50% Accepted

48. Desk Allowance Abolished Accepted

49. Detachment Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Enhanced by 50% Accepted

50. Diet allowance Abolished Accepted

51. Diving Allowance, Dip Money and Attendant Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted

52. Dual Charge Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Additional Post Allowance” Accepted

53. Educational Concession Retained. Rationalized. Extended to some more categories Accepted

54. Electricity Allowance Abolished Accepted

55. Entertainment Allowance for Cabinet Secretary Abolished Accepted

56. Entertainment Allowance in Indian Railways Abolished Accepted

57. Extra Duty Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance” Accepted

58. Family Accommodation Allowance (FAA) Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs Accepted

59. Family HRA Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted

60. Family Planning Allowance Abolished Accepted

61. Field Area Allowance Retained. Rationalized Accepted

62. Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA) Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Existing rate of `500 per month revised to Rs 1000 per month

63. Fixed Monetary Compensation Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Additional Post Allowance” Not to be subsumed and retained as a separate allowance. Existing rates multiplied by 2.25. Rates revised from `50 to `115 for full beat and from Rs 24 to Rs 54 for sharing a beat

64. Flag Station Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance” Accepted

65. Flight Charge Certificate Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance” Accepted

66. Flying Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted

67. Flying Squad Allowance Abolished Accepted

68. Free Fall Jump Instructor Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted

69. Funeral Allowance Abolished Retained with change in nomenclature as ‘Funeral Expense’. Existing rate multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from Rs 6000 to Rs 9000

70. Ghat Allowance Not included in the report Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance

71. Good Service/Good Conduct/Badge Pay Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25 Accepted

72. Haircutting Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance Accepted

73. Handicapped Allowance Abolished Accepted

74. Hard Area Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8 Accepted

75. Hardlying Money Retained. Rationalised. Full Rate to be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted

76. Headquarters Allowance Abolished Accepted

77. Health and Malaria Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted

78. High Altitude Allowance Retained. Rationalized Accepted

79. Higher Proficiency Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Language Award or Higher Qualification Incentive for Civilians Accepted

80. Higher Qualification Incentive for Civilians Retained. Rationalized Accepted

81. Holiday Compensatory Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by National Holiday Allowance. Not to be subsumed and retained as a separate allowance. Existing system to continue in Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)

82. Holiday Monetary Compensation Retained. Rationalized Accepted

83. Hospital Patient Care Allowance/Patient Care Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Ministerial Staff to continue to get HPCA/PCA as per R1H3 (`4100 for level 8 and below and `5300 for level 9 and above) of Risk and Hardship Matrix

84. House Rent Allowance (HRA) Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8 The recommendations of the 7thCPC is accepted with the following modifications: (i) HRA shall not be less than `5,400 per month, `3,600 per month and `1,800 per month calculated @30% of minimum pay for X (population of 50 lakh & above), 20% for Y (5 to 50 lakh) and 10% for Z (below 5 lakh) category of cities. (ii) HRA shall be revised to 27%, 18% and 9% of Basic Pay in X,Y and Z cities when Dearness Allowance (DA) crosses 25% and further to 30%, 20% and 10% of Basic Pay in X, Y and Z cities when DA crosses 50%

85. Hutting Allowance Abolished Accepted

86. Hydrographic Survey Allowance Retained. Rationalized Accepted

87. Initial Equipment Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance Accepted

88. Instructional Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Training Allowance Accepted

89. Internet Allowance Retained. Rationalized Accepted

90. Investigation Allowance Abolished Accepted

91. Island Special Duty Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8 Accepted

92. Judge Advocate General Department Examination Award Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel Accepted

93. Kilometreage Allowance (KMA) Not included in the report Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance.

94. Kit Maintenance Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance Subsumed in Dress Allowance for Special Protection Group (SPG) and factored in for determining the revised rates of Dress Allowance for SPG

95. Language Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted

96. Language Award Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted

97. Language Reward and Allowance Abolished Accepted

98. Launch Campaign Allowance Abolished Retained. Existing rate multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from Rs 7500 per annum to Rs 11250 per annum.

99. Leave Travel Concession (LTC) Retained. Rationalized The recommendations of the 7th CPC on LTC are accepted without any change. However, keeping in view the fact that Indian Navy personnel are not deployed for Field Duties, additional free Railway Warrant to Indian Coast Guard shall not be granted

100. Library Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance” Accepted

101. MARCOS and Chariot Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted

102. Medal Allowance Retained Accepted

103. Messing Allowance Retained for “floating staff” under Fishery Survey of India, and enhanced by 50%. Abolished for Nursing Staff Accepted

104. Metropolitan Allowance Abolished Accepted

105. Mileage Allowance for journeys by road Retained Accepted

106. Mobile Phone Allowance Retained. Rationalized Accepted

107. Monetary Allowance attached to Gallantry Awards Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted

108. National Holiday Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted

109. Newspaper Allowance Retained. Rationalized Accepted

110. Night Duty Allowance Retained. Rationalized Accepted

111. Night Patrolling Allowance Abolished Accepted

112. Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8 Accepted

113. Nuclear Research Plant Support Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted

114. Nursing Allowance Rationalized Existing rates multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from Rs 4800 per month to Rs 7200 per month.

115. Official Hospitality Grant in Defence forces Abolished Accepted

116. Officiating Allowance Not included in the report Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance

117. Operation Theatre Allowance Abolished Retained. Existing rate multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from Rs 360 per month to Rs 540 per month.

118. Orderly Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained Accepted

119. Organization Special Pay Abolished Accepted

120. Out of Pocket Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by Daily Allowance on Foreign Travel Accepted

121 Outfit Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance Accepted.

122 Outstation (Detention) Allowance Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance.

123 Outstation (Relieving) Allowance Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance

124 Out-turn Allowance Abolished. Accepted

125 Overtime Allowance (OTA Abolished except for operational staff and industrial employees governed by statutory provisions. Ministries/Departments to prepare a list of those staff coming under the category of ‘operational staff’. Rates of Overtime Allowance not to be revised upwards

126 Para Allowances Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted

127 Para Jump Instructor Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted

128 Parliament Assistant Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted

129 PCO Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Accepted

130 Post Graduate Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted

131 Professional Update Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories This allowance to continue to be paid to non-gazetted staff of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). Existing rate multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from `7500 per annum to `11250 per annum.

132 Project Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted

133 Qualification Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Extended to some more categories Accepted

134 Qualification Grant Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel. Tier-II of the Technical Allowance as well as the Qualification Grant will be merged into Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personne 7 th CPC recommendations accepted with the modifications that- (i) this will not include Tier – II courses, and (ii) courses will be reviewed by associating experts, including outside professionals and academicians by 31.12.2017.

135 Qualification Pay Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25. Accepted

136 Rajbhasha Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance” Accepted

137 Rajdhani Allowance Abolished Accepted

138 Ration Money Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Provision of free rations and the grant of Ration Money Allowance to officers of Defence forces posted in peace areas should be withdrawn Provision of free ration for officers of Defence Forces shall be discontinued in peace areas. Ration Money Allowance shall continue to be paid to officers of Defence Forces posted in peace areas. The cash shall be credited directly into the bank accounts of officers.

139 Refreshment Allowance Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25. Accepted

140 Rent Free Accommodation Abolished. Accepted

141 Reward for Meritorious Service Retained. Enhanced by a factor of 2.25 Accepted

142 Risk Allowance Abolished Retained. Existing rate multiplied by 2.25. Rates revised from `60 per month to `135 per month.

143 Robe Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. Accepted

144 Robe Maintenance Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. Accepted

145 Savings Bank Allowance Abolished. Accepted

146 Sea Going Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R2H2 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted

147 Secret Allowance Abolished. Accepted

148 Shoe Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance Accepted

149 Shorthand Allowance Abolished. Accepted

150 Shunting Allowance Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance

151 Siachen Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid at `31500 for Level 9 and above and `21000 for Level 8 and below as per Cell RHMax of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Rates revised from: `31500 to `42500 per month for Level 9 and above, and `21000 per month to `30000 per month for level 8 and below

152 Single in Lieu of Quarters (SNLQ) Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed provisions for Housing for PBORs. Accepted

153 Soap Toilet Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance. Accepted

154 Space Technology Allowance Abolished. Retained. Existing rate to be multiplied by 1.5. Rates revised from `7500 per annum to `11250 per annum.

155 Special Allowance for Child Care for Women with Disabilities Retained. Enhanced by 100%. Accepted

156 Special Allowance to Chief Safety Officers/Safety Officers Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8 Accepted

157 Special Appointment Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed “Extra Work Allowance”. Granted to CAPF Personnel holding special appointments To include Assistant Sub Inspector (Radio Mechanic), Assistant Sub Inspector (Radio Operator) and Sub Inspector (Radio Mechanic) in the list eligible for Extra Work Allowance @2% of Basic Pay per month with the conditions recommended by the 7th CPC.

158 Special Compensatory (Hill Area) Allowance Abolished. Accepted

159 Special Compensatory (Remote Locality) Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees to be governed by the newly proposed Tough Location Allowance (TLA) - I, II or III. Tough Location Allowance will not be admissible along with Special Duty Allowance. 7 th CPC recommendations that Tough Location Allowance (TLA) will not be admissible along with Special Duty Allowance (SDA) accepted subject to condition that employees be given the additional option to avail of the benefit of Special Compensatory (Remote Locality) Allowance (SCRLA) at pre-revised rates under the 6th CPC regime along with SDA at revised rates of 7th CPC

160 Special Department of Telecom (DOT) Pay Abolished. Accepted

161 Special Duty Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. SDA for AIS officers should be paid at the rate of 30 per cent of Basic Pay and for other civilian employees at the rate of 10 per cent of Basic Pay As per DoPT’s OM No. 14017/4/2005-AIS (II) dated 10th February, 2009, ‘Special Allowance for Officers belonging to North – East Cadres of All India Service (AIS) officers’ is granted @25%. Special Duty Allowance (SDA) is granted @12.5%. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Both these allowances namely ‘Special Allowance for Officers belonging to North – East Cadres of AIS’ and Special Duty Allowance (SDA shall continue to be paid separately as at present at the revised rates of 20% and 10% respectively.

162 Special Forces Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted

163 Special Incident/Investigation/Security Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Department of Revenue should assess the risk profile of the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at various levels and thereafter make a case to Ministry of Finance for grant of Risk and Hardship Allowance, if any, as per appropriate cell. Special Security Allowance (SSA) for Special Protection Group (SPG) to be revised from 40% to 55% of Basic Pay for operational duties and from 20% to 27.5% of Basic Pay for non – operational duties. National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) employees to be granted this allowance @20% of Basic Pay. This allowance was granted to Enforcement Directorate as an ad – hoc measure with the approval of Department of Expenditure pending recommendations of the 7th CPC. Accordingly, this allowance to be withdrawn from ED with effect from 01.07.2017. As per recommendations of the 7th CPC, D/o Revenue to examine proposal for Risk & Hardship allowance for ED to make a case to Ministry of Finance for granting Risk & Hardship based allowance to ED officials, if any.

164 Special Level Crossing (LC) Gate Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted

165 Special National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Pay Abolished. Accepted

166 Special Running Staff Allowance Retained. Extended to some more categories. Name of the allowance to continue as ‘Additional Allowance’.

167 Special Scientists’ Pay Abolished Accepted

168 Specialist Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted

169 Spectacle Allowance Abolished. Accepted

170 Split Duty Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50%. Accepted

171 Study Allowance Abolished. Accepted

172 Submarine Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted

173 Submarine Duty Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H1 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix, on a pro-rata basis Accepted

174 Submarine Technical Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Extended to some more categories. Accepted

175 Subsistence Allowance Retained. Status Quo to be maintained. Accepted

176 Sumptuary Allowance in Training Establishments Abolished. Accepted

177 Sumptuary Allowance to Judicial Officers in Supreme Court Registry Abolished Accepted

178 Sunderban Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix Accepted

179 TA Bounty Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Territorial Army Allowance. Accepted

180 TA for Retiring Employees Retained. Rationalized. Accepted

181 TA on Transfer Retained. Rationalized. Accepted

182 Technical Allowance Tier-I of the Technical Allowance will continue to be paid on a monthly basis. Tier-II of the Technical Allowance as well as the Qualification Grant will be merged into Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel Existing system of Technical Allowance (Tier – I and II) to continue at `3000 per month and `4500 per month up to 31.03.2018. Courses of Technical Allowance (Tier –I and II) along with Qualification Grant (Higher Qualification Incentive for Defence Personnel) to be reviewed by associating experts, outside professionals and academicians in order to keep pace with changing defence requirements. Review of Courses to be completed before 31.12.2017. Technical Allowance (Tier – II) to continue beyond 31.03.2018 only after review of courses.

183 Tenure Allowance Retained. Ceilings enhanced by 2.25 Accepted

184 Test Pilot and Flight Test Engineer Allowance Retained. Rationalised. To be paid as per Cell R1H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted

185 Training Allowance Retained. Rationalized by a factor of 0.8. Extended to some more categories. The allowance will be payable to an eligible employee for a maximum period of five years only during the entire career Ceiling of 5 years period to be removed. Standard cooling off period between tenures will apply.

186 Training Stipend Abolished Accepted

187 Transport Allowance (TPTA) Retained. Rationalized. Accepted

188 Travelling Allowance Retained. Rationalized. Indian Railways to reconsider its position regarding air travel to its employees. Level 6 to 8 of Pay Matrix to be entitled for Air travel. Level 5 A of Defence Forces to be clubbed with Level 6 for travelling entitlements. Existing system to continue in Ministry of Railways.

189 Treasury Allowance Abolished Subsumed in Cash Handling and Treasury Allowance and rates revised as under:

(in Rs. per month) Amount of average monthly cash handled 6 th CPC rates Revised Rates <= 5 lakh 230-600 700 Over 5 lakh 750-900 1000

190 Tribal Area Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in Tough Location Allowance-III. To be paid as per Cell R3H3 of the newly proposed Risk and Hardship Matrix. Accepted

191 Trip Allowance Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance.

192 Uniform Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance and to be paid annually 7 th CPC recommendations accepted with following modifications: Different rates for the following categories: (i) Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel- to be paid annually @ `27,800 per annum and `21,225 per annum for operational and non – operational duties respectively. (ii) Nurses – to be paid monthly @`1800 per month To be extended to all Check Points of Bureau of Immigration.

193 Unit Certificate and Charge Certificate Allowance Retained. Enhanced by 50% Accepted

194 Vigilance Allowance

Abolished Accepted

195 Waiting Duty Allowance Not included in the report. Rates to be decided through bi-lateral discussion between Railway Board and Federations and to be notified with the concurrence of Ministry of Finance

196 Washing Allowance Abolished as a separate allowance. Subsumed in the newly proposed Dress Allowance. Subsumed in Dress Allowance in respect of Nurses and factored in for determining the revised rates of Dress Allowance for Nurses.