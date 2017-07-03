7th Pay Commission: Pay matrix under all pay bands for govt employees, how to calculate

The 7th Pay Commission recommendations were cleared by the Cabinet last week. All central government employees will now get revised allowances and HRA in their July salaries.
Central government employees must keep in handy these calculators and pay band tables to find out what bracket and what salary they will be drawing now.
Revised pay matrix
The Union Government had increased the minimum wage of over 80 per cent of Central Government employees from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000 per month as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The revised income of Central Government employees under 9,300 to 34,800 pay band was increased. The pay band under which central government employees will be paid has been divided into four categories - from 4200, 4600, 4800 and 5400, which is further divided into 40 levels.
The 5,200 to 20,200 pay band
Central government employees under the 5,200-20,200 pay band have been divided into five categories from Grade 1800 to 2800. This has further been divided into 40 levels.
|Pay Band
|5200-20200
|9300-34800
|15600-39100
|Grade
Pay
|1800
|1900
|2000
|2400
|2800
|4200
|4600
|4800
|5400
|5400
|6600
|Level
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|1
|18000
|19900
|21700
|25500
|29200
|35400
|44900
|47600
|53100
|56100
|67700
|2
|18500
|20500
|22400
|26300
|30100
|36500
|46200
|49000
|54700
|57800
|69700
|3
|19100
|21100
|23100
|27100
|31000
|37600
|47600
|50500
|56300
|59500
|71800
|4
|19700
|21700
|23800
|27900
|31900
|38700
|49000
|52000
|58000
|61300
|74000
|5
|20300
|22400
|24500
|28700
|32900
|39900
|50500
|53600
|59700
|63100
|76200
|6
|20900
|23100
|25200
|29600
|33900
|41100
|52000
|55200
|61500
|65000
|78500
|7
|21500
|23800
|26000
|30500
|34900
|42300
|53600
|56900
|63300
|67000
|80900
|8
|22100
|24500
|26800
|31400
|35900
|43600
|55200
|58600
|65200
|69000
|83300
|9
|22800
|25200
|27600
|32300
|37000
|44900
|56900
|60400
|67200
|71100
|85800
|10
|23500
|26000
|28400
|33300
|38100
|46200
|58600
|62200
|69200
|73200
|88400
|11
|24200
|26800
|29300
|34300
|39200
|47600
|60400
|64100
|71300
|75400
|91100
|12
|24900
|27600
|30200
|35300
|40400
|49000
|62200
|66000
|73400
|77700
|93800
|13
|25600
|28400
|31100
|36400
|41600
|50500
|64100
|68000
|75600
|80000
|96600
|14
|26400
|29300
|32000
|37500
|42800
|52000
|66000
|70000
|77900
|82400
|99500
|15
|27200
|30200
|33000
|38600
|44100
|53600
|68000
|72100
|80200
|84900
|102500
|16
|28000
|31100
|34000
|39800
|45400
|55200
|70000
|74300
|82600
|87400
|105600
|17
|28800
|32000
|35000
|41000
|46800
|56900
|72100
|76500
|85100
|90000
|108800
|18
|29700
|33000
|36100
|42200
|48200
|58600
|74300
|78800
|87700
|92700
|112100
|19
|30600
|34000
|37200
|43500
|49600
|60400
|76500
|81200
|90300
|95500
|115500
|20
|31500
|35000
|38300
|44800
|51100
|62200
|78800
|83600
|93000
|98400
|119000
|21
|32400
|36100
|39400
|46100
|52600
|64100
|81200
|86100
|95800
|101400
|122600
|22
|33400
|37200
|40600
|47500
|54200
|66000
|83600
|88700
|98700
|104400
|126300
|23
|34400
|38300
|41800
|48900
|55800
|68000
|86100
|91400
|101700
|107500
|130100
|24
|35400
|39400
|43100
|50400
|57500
|70000
|88700
|94100
|104800
|110700
|134000
|25
|36500
|40600
|44400
|51900
|59200
|72100
|91400
|96900
|107900
|114000
|138000
|26
|37600
|41800
|45700
|53500
|61000
|74300
|94100
|99800
|111100
|117400
|142100
|27
|38700
|43100
|47100
|55100
|62800
|76500
|96900
|102800
|114400
|120900
|146400
|28
|39900
|44400
|48500
|56800
|64700
|78800
|99800
|105900
|117800
|124500
|150800
|29
|41100
|45700
|50000
|58500
|66600
|81200
|102800
|109100
|121300
|128200
|155300
The 9,300 to 34,800 pay band
Check out the pay band here
|Pay Band
|5200-20200
|9300-34800
|15600-39100
|Grade
Pay
|1800
|1900
|2000
|2400
|2800
|4200
|4600
|4800
|5400
|5400
|6600
|Level
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|30
|42300
|47100
|51500
|60300
|68600
|83600
|105900
|112400
|124900
|132000
|160000
|31
|43600
|48500
|53000
|62100
|70700
|86100
|109100
|115800
|128600
|136000
|164800
|32
|44900
|50000
|54600
|64000
|72800
|88700
|112400
|119300
|132500
|140100
|169700
|33
|46200
|51500
|56200
|65900
|75000
|91400
|115800
|122900
|136500
|144300
|174800
|34
|47600
|53000
|57900
|67900
|77300
|94100
|119300
|126600
|140600
|148600
|180000
|35
|49000
|54600
|59600
|69900
|79600
|96900
|122900
|130400
|144800
|153100
|185400
|36
|50500
|56200
|61400
|72000
|82000
|99800
|126600
|134300
|149100
|157700
|191000
|37
|52000
|57900
|63200
|74200
|84500
|102800
|130400
|138300
|153600
|162400
|196700
|38
|53600
|59600
|65100
|76400
|87000
|105900
|134300
|142400
|158200
|167300
|202600
|39
|55200
|61400
|67100
|78700
|89600
|109100
|138300
|146700
|162900
|172300
|208700
|40
|56900
|63200
|69100
|81100
|92300
|112400
|142400
|151100
|167800
|177500
How to calculate your salary
- Enter basic pay as on January 1 2016 including your grade pay
- Select your pay band
- Select your grade pay
- Chose yes or no whether you are eligible for non-practicing allowance
- Click on calculate
