7th Pay Commission: HRA hike from Rs 2,100 to 5,400

Grade pay of Level 1

Considering that the grade pay of Level 1 central government employees is Rs 18,000, there has been a hike of Rs.1,080/- for X, Rs.720/- for Y and Rs.360/- for Z Cities. There are approximately 7.5 lakh employees in this bracket and they will enjoy a 157% hike in the HRA component of their salaries.

HRA as per the previous pay commission was 30%, 20%, 10% for cities categorized in X, Y, Z tiers. Cities with population of 50 lakh and above are categorized as X, cities with population between 5 lakh to 50 lakh are categorized as Y and cities with population less than 5 lakh are categorized as Z. With the 7th Central Pay Commission coming into the picture, the HRA percentage has been lowered to 24%, 16% and 8% for X, Y, Z category respectively. However, the HRA percentage will change to 27%, 18% and 9% if DA crosses 25% and will be further raised to 30%, 20% and 10% if DA crosses 50%. To protect the interests of central govt. employees at Level 1, 2, 3 the govt. fixed the minimum HRA slabs.