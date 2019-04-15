  • search
    Visakhapatnam, April 15: AP ECET 2019 Admit card would be released on April 20, 2019, and not on April 15, 2019, as was stated earlier. The official AP ECET 2019 states that "Hall tickets can be downloaded from 20.04.2019 onwards."

    Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test 2019 or AP ECET 2019, an engineering entrance exam conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur, was earlier postponed from April 19 to April 30.

    When will AP ECET 2019 admit card be released? New date for AP ECET hall ticket announced

    AP ECET 2019 exam would now be held on April 30, 2019, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. AP ECET 2019 is conducted for a duration of 3 hours in online mode for B.Tech / B.Pharm / B.Sc. Mathematics course admission.

    AP ECET 2019 admit card would be available for download from April 20, 2019 on official website sche.ap.gov.in.

    Steps to download AP ECET 2019 Admit card:

    • Visit www. sche.ap.gov.in
    • Click on the link which says "AP ECET 2019 - Engineering common entrance test".
    • On this screen, you find a scrolling alert sayin important "Hall tickets can be downloaded from 20.04.2019 onwards."
    • After, April 20th, the same page will have a link called " "Download AP ECET 2019 Admit Card".
    • Enter registration number and date of birth to download hall ticket.
    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
