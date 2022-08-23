RT-PCR test kit for monkeypox launched in Visakhapatnam

AP Board Inter Class 11, 12 Hall Tickets 2022 released: Here is how you can get it

Visakhapatnam, Aug 23: The first indigenously-developed RT-PCR kit for testing monkeypox disease has been launched in India. The kit, unveiled by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Centre Ajay Kumar Sood, has been developed by Transasia Bio-Medicals.

This Monkeypox Testing Kit is highly sensitive and is easy to use. It comes with a uniquely formulated primer and probe that provides enhanced accuracy.

Speaking at the launch of this event, Chairman and Managing Director of Transasia Bio-Medicals, Suresh Vazirani stated that the kit would help in early detection and better management of this infection.

Company Vice-President (R&D-Reagents) Manoj Chugh further emphasised that 'the advanced production facility at AMTZ has the capacity to manufacture over 200 million monkeypox test kits per month.'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency of international concern. The disease has been reported in at least 90 countries with more than 30,000 cases.

In India, 10 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been confirmed so far in the states of Kerala and Delhi.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 17:03 [IST]