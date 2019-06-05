  • search
    Kesineni Srinivas refuses to accept post of TDP Whip post in Lok Sabha

    Amaravati, June 4: TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas has refused to become party's Whip in the Lok Sabha. He has requested TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to appoint someone else.

    This comes amid speculations that Srinivas may join the BJP. Srinivas is also reportedly unhappy over the party not having appointed him as TDP's Leader in Lok Sabha which was given to Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

    "I thank Chandrababu Naidu for appointing me as Party Whip in Lok Sabha. But I humbly request him to appoint someone else who is more capable and efficient than me to that post as I feel that I am not suitable to handle the responsibilities of such a big post,"ANI quoted Srinivas as saying.

    The TDP won just 3 out of the total 25 Lok Sabha seats while the remaining 22 seats were win by the YCP.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 10:48 [IST]
