AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result to be declared tomorrow on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Vijaywada, Sep 21: AP EAMCET 2022: The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result will be declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education on September 22, Thursday. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The EAMCET counselling will be conducted in three rounds. Candidates will be allowed seats in engineering colleges on the basis of the AP EAMCET rank list.

In order to check the allotment result, candidates will have to enter their login ID number, password, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Those candidates placed iii round 1 seat allotment have to confirm the seats by paying the requisite tuition fee. The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result once declared will be available on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

