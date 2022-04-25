AP Board Inter Class 11, 12 Hall Tickets 2022 released: Here is how you can get it

Visakhapatnam

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 25: The Andhra Pradesh Board has released the Inter Class 11, 12 exam hall tickets 2022. The same is available on the official website.

Students have to visit their respective schools and collect the hall ticket. The principal of the college have been asked to verify the correctness of the names, medium and subjects appearing in the exams before the admit cards are distributed to the students.

If there is any discrepancy, then the same should be brought to the notice of the RIO concerned. The AP Board Hall Ticket will have the reporting time for the general and vocational exams and other guidelines. The Hall Ticket must be taken to the exam hall for verification purposes.

The IPE March 2022 Class 11 exams will be held from May 6 and Class 12 from May 7. While the Class 11 exams will begin with the Second Language Paper 1, the Class 12 exams will commence with the Second Language Paper 2. The schools can download the Hall Tickets at jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.

