    Man beaten to death on suspicion of being child kidnapper in Vadodara

    By PTI
    |

     Vadodara, Mar 23:  A 32-year-old man was allegedly lynched by a mob on suspicion of kidnapping a minor girl in a village near here in Gujarat, police said Friday.

    Man beaten to death on suspicion of being child kidnapper in Vadodara (Representative image)

    Chanduhai Rathodiya, a resident of Patarveli village, Thursday took the four-year-old girl near a river to allegedly rape her after buying a chocolate to lure her, they said.

    People of surrounding villages suspected he had kidnapped the child. They chased the accused, forcing him to leave the girl near her home and escape from the spot, the police said. However, the mob caught him and thrashed him with sticks, they said.

    On learning about the incident, a team from the Varnama police station rushed to the spot and took Rathodiya to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

    Two FIRs (for kidnapping and mob lynching) were registered and furhter probe was on, they said, adding no arrest has been made till now.

    PTI

