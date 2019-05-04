Win Rs 80 lakh, Kerala Today Lottery results: Karunya KR-394 today lottery result

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, May 04: The Kerala Lottery Today Karunya KR-394 today lottery results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live result will begin at 3 pm and the full result will be made available by 4 pm.

The draw will be held at the Gorkhy Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 500 while the 7th is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Winner gets the prize money after 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The result once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

