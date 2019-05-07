Win Rs 65 lakh, Kerala Today Lottery results: Sthree Sakthi SS-156 today lottery result LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, May 07: The Kerala Lottery Today Sthree Sakthi SS-156 today lottery results has declared today. The results are available on the official website.

The live result began at 3 pm and the full result was made available by 4 pm.

The draw was held at the Gorkhy Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

Also Read | Win now Rs 65 lakh, Kerala Today Lottery results: Win Win W-511 today lottery result LIVE, now

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 5,000 and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 500 while the 7th is Rs 200. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. Winner gets the prize money after 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Thiruvananthapuram Fact Check ELECTORS 13,34,665 6,43,939 MALE

6,90,695 FEMALE

31 TRANSGENDER + More Details