Website to check Kerala TET January 2019 result

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 30: The Kerala TET January 2019 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The results were released by the Kerala Commissioner of Government Examinations, Pareeksha Bhavan Thiruvananthapuram. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results on ktet.kerala.gov.in.