    Temple run for Cricket India: Surya and Co. offer prayers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15: Members of the Indian cricket team visited the famed Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday ahead of the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

    Temple run for Cricket India

    Donning white-coloured traditional attire, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and team India's throwdown specialist Raghu offered prayers at the temple.

    The players were seen in white dhoti and angavastram - while posing with the temple authorities.

    The third ODI, a day-night match, will be held on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium here. The Men in Blue registered a four-wicket win in the second one-dayer held in Kolkata to claim their tenth straight ODI series against Sri Lanka.

    While a clean sweep would be definitely in the mind of the hosts, the team management might also look to test the players who are waiting for an opportunity sitting on the bench.

    cricket sports

    Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 10:37 [IST]
    X