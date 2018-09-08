  • search

Shocker: On sexual harassment Kerala women's chief says, ‘mistakes do happen'

    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 8: In what seems like a win for politics over woman harassment, the Kerala women's commission chief MC Josephine defended her party's legislator PK Sasi who faces allegation of sexual abuse on a woman political leader by saying "mistakes do happen."

    File photo of Kelara Womens commission chief MC Josephine
    File photo of Kelara Women's commission chief MC Josephine

    Speaking to the media about the issue, MC Josephine said that, "This is nothing new... We are all human beings, mistakes do happen. People inside the party too may also have committed such mistakes."

    Earlier, the National commission for woman had taken a note of the incident and had written to the Kerala police to register a case immediately and take suitable action. Answering to that, Josephine said that the state women's commission cannot register a case itself and the woman in question has not come forward to file a case. Hence there is nothing much the government can do about the issue.

    The woman had sent the complaint to CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat on August 14 and e-mailed a copy of it to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

    PK Sasi of the ruling CPI(M) was accused of sexually harassing a woman leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). Though the party has initiated an internal investigation into the charges, BJP alleges that the ruling party is trying to hush up the issue.

    PK Sasi had earlier responded to the issue as a well planned conspiracy to malign his reputation.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 11:02 [IST]
