Sexual abuse of minor girl: Calicut University security staff booked
Malappuram, Jul 02: The police on Saturday arrested a contract staff of the Calicut University on charges of alleged molestation of a minor girl.
Police said Manikantan, who was working as the security staff of the university on contract basis, allegedly molested the girl when the victim, a student of a nearby school, had visited the university campus along with other schoolmates, recently.
University sources said the accused is an ex-serviceman.
The police initiated action on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's relative.
A case has been registered and is being investigated, they said.
PTI
Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 14:20 [IST]