    Sexual abuse of minor girl: Calicut University security staff booked

    Malappuram, Jul 02: The police on Saturday arrested a contract staff of the Calicut University on charges of alleged molestation of a minor girl.

    Police said Manikantan, who was working as the security staff of the university on contract basis, allegedly molested the girl when the victim, a student of a nearby school, had visited the university campus along with other schoolmates, recently.

    Sexual abuse of minor girl: Calicut University security staff booked

    University sources said the accused is an ex-serviceman.

    The police initiated action on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's relative.

    A case has been registered and is being investigated, they said.

    PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 14:20 [IST]
