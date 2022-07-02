Sexual abuse of minor girl: Calicut University security staff booked

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 likely today: How to check

Malappuram, Jul 02: The police on Saturday arrested a contract staff of the Calicut University on charges of alleged molestation of a minor girl.

Police said Manikantan, who was working as the security staff of the university on contract basis, allegedly molested the girl when the victim, a student of a nearby school, had visited the university campus along with other schoolmates, recently.

University sources said the accused is an ex-serviceman.

The police initiated action on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's relative.

A case has been registered and is being investigated, they said.

